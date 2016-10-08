Huddersfield celebrate their first try against Doncaster and are looking for more and a sixth successive win against Firwood Waterloo

Buoyant Huddersfield RU have been warned not to let standards slip as they hunt a sixth win from six against Firwood Waterloo at Lockwood Park today.

Huddersfield are four points clear at the top of National III North and are keen to maintain their 100% start to the season against the second-bottom Liverpool side.

Gareth Lewis’s side scored their second consecutive five-point win last week with the help of a stunning second-half performance away at Hull.

They were 10-7 down at half time after Austen Thompson broke the deadlock, but they blew away their hosts as Callum Thompson went over the whitewash twice along with Lewis Bradley, Dan Jeffrey and Brandon Conway, who got his third try in two matches – leading to a resounding 45-10 win.

Chris Bell also preserved his very impressive start to the season by posting another 100% rate from the boot, including six conversions and a penalty.

Huddersfield RU coach Gareth Lewis

“When we hit the 55th minute mark we were ruthless,” said Lewis, who has skipper Alex Battye back on the bench after injury.

“We scored three tries while down to 14 men and that is testament to the players.

“I thought we showed some real attacking intent and scored some great tries, and the really exciting factor for me is that there is still a lot more to come from us.

“We must eradicate the unnecessary yellow cards which are putting us under added pressure – and we have got to be more clinical inside the attacking 22m.”

Meanwhile, Firwood Waterloo’s season couldn’t be any more different to Huddersfield’s.

They are yet to win a game and have points on the board only thanks to a try and a loser’s bonus point.

That try bonus came last week against Ilkley, where they lost 38-29 to the team four points behind Huddersfield.

Waterloo were given credit that day, however, and their performance belied their league position.

Lewis said: “Waterloo are a proud club with a great history, and just 10 years ago were playing in Championship.

“Although they’ve had some tough defeats this season, last week’s performance against Ilkley will give them increased confidence.

“We must approach this game in a professional way and get the fundamentals of our game right.

“With competition for places so fierce within the squad, the lads know any complacency will mean somebody else gets the shirt.”

In addition to Battye being back on the bench after his head injury, Frances Entressangle is out with a minor back injury which means Grappolo’s player of the month Lewis Bradley starts at hooker.

Joel Hinchliffe returns to scrum half in the absence of the unavailable Dan Jeffrey and Mark Pease is named on the bench after a groin strain.

After an outstanding performance against Hull, Thompson will play 80 minutes for the Falcons, along with Tom Kanouras and Harry Whitfield, who are pushing hard for First XV selection.

Huddersfield XV: Workman, Conway, Hodgson, Owen, Grainger, Bell, Hinchliffe, Sharpe, Hoyle, Malthouse, A Thompson, Rhodes, Tamanis, Bradley, Pollard. Replacements: Morrill, Battye, Pease.

There’s a club social starting at 6.30pm after the match, when the Courtyards will be playing in the main bar. Music will be played all evening (two sets), and food is available. Tickets are £5.