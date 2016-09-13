Caden Cunningham and Quest Taekwondo pick up medal haul in Scotland Championships

Huddersfield's Quest Taekwondo Club squad who competed at Edinburgh for the Taekwondo Scotland Championships.

Caden Cunningham and his Quest teammates competed in the Taekwondo Scotland Championships in Edinburgh.

For Cunningham it was about getting crucial ring time ahead of the National Championships to be held in London later this month.

It was a very successful day for the Huddersfield club with the team winning seven gold medals, three silver and four bronze medals – which earned second place in the team competition.

Every single team member gave outstanding performances, demonstrating excellent skills and fighting spirit.

Daniel Moody, twice the British champion, won the -55kg Junior male category and won the Player of the Tournament award.

Cunningham, who is ranked number one in the country at male cadet -45kg, had two great matches, out-classing both opponents and taking gold.

Cunningham’s coach Mike McKenzie said: “Caden was really on form and is looking really sharp ahead of the British Championships.”

The National Championships will be held at the Copper Box Olympic venue at the end of this month and Cunningham’s category is one of the toughest, with top class fighters from all over the country.

The medal winners were:

Gold: Rebecca Weir, Hallemah Ahmed, Bobbie Leech, Caden Cunningham, Harriet Akeroyd, Jacob Barnett, Daniel Moody.

Silver: Ashton Dawson, Megan Featherstone, Luke Jones.

Bronze: Dominik Maag, Danyaal Ahmed, Brendan Dawson, Hamzah Salih.