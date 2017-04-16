Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Champions Delph & Dobcross made a vicorious start to the defence of their Drakes Premiership title.

Experienced Graeme Simpson finished 92 not out as Delph - unbeaten all last season - recorded an eight-wicket victory over Kirkburton at Riley Lane.

Simpson hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 89-ball knock.

Opener Mosun Hussain, the former Yorkshire Academy player, also hit 46 as Delph got home in 34 overs, chasing a Burton totle of 180 wich was revised to 166.

Siraj Sajid hit 50 for the home side and Jonny Butterfield 63, reviving them from 23-4 at one point. Shakir Muhammad did the damage for Delph with six for 48.

Hoylandswaine made a powerful start at newly-promoted Moorlands, with Gharib Nawaz hitting 140 in their 347-5 total.

Chris Holliday posted 93 and SP Singh 41, while Moorlands were restricted to 242 in reply thanks to Gurman Randhawa taking five for 72.

Steve Whitwam was in cracking form for Golcar as they prospered at Barkisland.

The skipper hit 75 in their 276-3 – Abdul Wahid scoring 81 and Louis Aspeling 66 – before taking six for 22 as bad light intervened with Barkisland on 117-9.

Thongsbridge came out on top as they returned to top-flight action at Armitage Bridge.

South African Philip Visser hit 61 and Tom Raven-Hill 34 not out as Thongsbridge totalled 189-8 (revised to 176 because of rain).

Zafar Iqbal and Will Reeves then took three wickets apiece as the home side were held at 168-9.

Confusion reigned at Far End Lane, where Shepley were eventually confirmed with a four-run win over Honley.

Josh Ardron top scored with 58 for the visitors as they totalled 169-9, revised to 154 following a delay. Honley finished on 150-8.

Broad Oak were dominant at Scholes to secure a comfortable victory.

Kiwi signing Ben Hyde hit 41 and stand-in skipper Jack Hargreaves 34 as they Oak posted 195 all out (revised to 184), Josh Brook taking four for 54 and Tom Brook three for 36.

Jack Wadsworth then took four for 46 to support a tight opening spell from Adam France (three for 36) to leave Scholes trying to recover from 47-7.

Skipper James Noble hit 61 as they were eventually bowled out for 157.

Liam Wiles hit 56, Michael Burgess 53 nto out and Iqbal Khan 53 as Cawthorne totalled 252-6 at Skelmanthorpe.

That proved too much for the hosts, who were dismissed for 155.

In the Jedi Sports Championship, promoted Conference champions Mirfield Parish Cavaliers made a victorious start at Rastrick.

Tim Orrell led the way with 101 and Nazar Hussain 68 as Parish put up 315-8.

Tom Fretwell then picked up five for 49 as Rastrick were bowled out for 192, despite a fine 94 not out from Jacob Waterson.

There was a tied match in the Cedar Court Conference – Simon Robinson taking a wicket with the final delivery for Marsden to ensure Cumberworth finished on exactly the same score as them, 125-9.