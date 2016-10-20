Login Register
Championship transfer rumours: Sunderland weighing up bid for Norwich City star

  By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady

Sunderland are reportedly tracking Norwich City ace Robbie Brady.

The winger was heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road after a strong display at Euro 2016 last summer, but no deal came to fruition.

A £20m price tag was slapped on the Irishman following his string of top-quality performances, which is believed to have put the Black Cats off the midfielder in the last window.

But with Sunderland now rock-bottom of the Premier League table, the Telegraph claims the North East club will spend money and look to test Norwich's resolve.

Leicester City and Everton were also linked to Brady in the summer and could well be back in for the winger again come January.

John Souttar with Dundee United manager Mixu Paatelainen

Aston Villa are believed to be interested in Scottish wonderkid John Souttar.

The 20-year-old has made a strong start to the campaign with Hearts and is tipped to make the Scotland squad in the near future.

The Sun claim new Villa boss Steve Bruce is keeping tabs on the prospect who snubbed a move to Sunderland in 2013.

His younger brother, Harry, left Dundee United for Stoke at the start of this campaign.

Dales Lane, home of Rushall Olympic

Sheffield Wednesday are one of several clubs believed to be weighing up a move for non-league star Alex Reid, according to reports.

The striker has bagged 13 goals in 15 appearances so far this campaign, notching 26 last season.

Reid currently leads the scoring charts in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League for Rushall Olympic and is attracting interest from Football League sides.

The Walsall Advertiser claims Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers were among a handful of sides who scouted te goalscorer in Rushall's midweek draw to Warrington Town.

Fulham's Chris Martin scores his side's second against Norwich

With Derby County striker James Wilson suffering a serious knee injury, some fans have questioned whether the Rams can recall Chris Martin from his loan spell at Fulham.

Martin was signed by the Cottagers on a season-long loan on deadline day despite being the Rams' top scorer in the last three seasons.

And the Derby Telegraph has revealed the forward can only be recalled in the January transfer window should both clubs and the player agree to send him back to Pride Park.

That may be unlikely as Fulham paid around £3m as a loan fee for the striker and built an option to buy clause into the contract.

Any recall of Martin would be an expensive option for the Rans who are the only side to have scored less than 10 goals this season - they've bagged just seven.

David Wagner has "trust and belief" in Huddersfield players to win against Derby County

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town, 20.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner at the end of the game.

But Town's head coach promises to ring the changes for Saturday's SkyBet Championship clash against the Rams

