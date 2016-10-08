Delph batsman Chris Laker has been voted Most Promising Young Player in the Drakes Huddersfield League

Chris Laker from all-conquering Delph & Dobcross has won the Drakes League’s Reg Haigh Trophy as thier most promising young cricketer of the year.

The teenage opening batsman – a Lancashire Second XI player – scored 1,080 runs at an average of 63.53 this summer as Delph carried off the Drakes Premiership title, the All Rounder Sykes Cup and the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy.

See Delph receive the Sykes Cup:

He was captain for the shortest format competition and made an unbeaten 69 in the Sykes Cup final at Honley as Delph registered an eight-wicket win over Shepley.

Laker also chipped in with some useful bowling stints and was part of the Red Rose County side which won the Second XI Trophy at Emirates Old Trafford under Mark Chilton.

The Jack Gledhill Award for the best first XI all-rounder was won by Amar Rashid of Skelmanthorpe.

Rashid – brother of England’s Adil – scored 752 runs in the top flight and Sykes Cup at an average of 34.18.

Skelmanthorpe all-rounder Amar Rashid

And he added 58 wickets with his spin at an excellent average of 15.79, bowling 213 overs at an economy rate of 4.30.

The Johnny Hunter Rosebowls for the best match-winning performances at first and second XI level went respectively to Don Bandula of Denby and Conor Woodruff of Broad Oak.

Bandula Don took seven wickets for no runs against Moorlands, while Woodruff took seven for 23 for the Oak Seconds against Honley.

Craig McCreadie of Broad Oak was voted Groundsman of the Year and takes the Tom Walker Trophy, while the most improved ground went to Denby Dale, who take the FE Greenwood Trophy.