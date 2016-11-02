Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England physical disability cricketer Liam Thomas has grabbed the world’s attention.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Scholes CC of Cleckheaton in the Central Yorkshire League, showed his resilience as he made a brilliant recovery to field the ball after losing his prosthetic leg while fielding against Pakistan.

The footage of Thomas making the stop on the boundary has gone viral – and it was unusual experience for him too as he is generally recognised as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Thomas has been chosen as part of the 15-man England Physical Disability side for their international tour and it is his third trip to face Pakistan as he was called up in 2012 as an 18-year-old for the first ever England tour to Dubai and then gained a place in the squad again in 2014.