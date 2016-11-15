Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley fell to two late Cleethorpes Town goals as they exited the Buildbase FA Vase amid controversy.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men after a first-half fracas at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground, where Cleethorpes won the feisty second-round tie 2-1.

Now Emley aim to bounce back in Wednesday's Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division clash at Eccleshill United (7.45).

Cleethorpes lead the NCEL Premier Division and are unbeaten in the league.

But Emley looked capable of victory after captain Kieran Ryan gave them a 31st-minute lead, tapping in from a corner.

The game was soured by an unsavoury brawl shortly afterwards.

Emley’s Joe Brennan and Cleethorpes’ Tim Lowe clashed with players and coaches getting involved in the following skirmish.

Brennan and Cleethorpes’ Liam Davis were sent off, but not Lowe.

The visitors dominated the start of the second half, but Emley looked the likelier to score.

Liam Schofield’s inch-perfect free-kick was parried by keeper Liam Higton.

Then Ashley Flynn’s deflected effort went narrowly wide.

Cleethorpes levelled on 82 minutes, when Jack Richardson volleyed home superbly from distance.

Then Liam Dickens’ stoppage-time rocket put the East coast side ahead.

Dominic Noteman came close to an equaliser, but curled his shot just wide.