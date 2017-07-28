Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armitage Bridge will be hoping home advantage can help them become Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy winners on Sunday.

Danny Moorhouse’s side may have surprised a few by reaching the showpiece (4pm), where they face holders Delph & Dobcross.

But the Bridge have plenty of all-round talent and illustrated that fact to perfection when toppling Honley in the semi-finals at Far End Lane.

The Kiwi connection of Matt Wallbank and Jaycob Curtling were to the fore and will again have vital roles to play against a powerful Delph line-up.

Wallbank, from Northern Districts, took two for 23 while Curtling conceded only 21 in his four overs as Honley were restricted to 132-4 in their 20 overs.

From Hamilton, right-arm seamer Wallbank has taken 34 wickets at 18 in the Drakes Premiership, while their leading wicket-taker is captain and left-arm spinner Moorhouse, who has bagged 45 at just 14.93, underlining what a canny competitor he is.

Young Jack Hinchliffe picked up two for 32 in the semi as well, when South African signing from Elland, Robin Broom, bowled his four overs for just 20.

So Moorhouse has options to try and shackle a visiting order led by the league’s top scorer, 1,230-run Mosun Hussain, the former Yorkshire Academy player.

Delph are skippered by Indian Shreevats Goswami, who has 622 league runs and who hit 77 in their semi-final victory over Moorlands.

Matthew West, who has 582 Premiership and Sykes Cup runs this term, leads the Bridge batting and had 34 in their semi-final win.

Curtling is also not far off 600 runs, while Broom – who has 438 runs under his belt – guided then through to the final with an unbeaten 48 against Honley.

The Bridge will need their batsmen to be on form, however, because Delph’s bowling is spearheaded by the Premiership’s second-top wicket-taker, Muhammad Shakir, who has 53 victims at just 17.89.

His partner in crime is Wasim Qasim, who is no slouch with 35 wickets at 23.09, while young spinner Xander Selby will be hoping to replicate his semi-final form, when he picked up three for 30.

Selby gets the nod because Arron Lilley is on duty with Lancashire against Warwickshire in the NatWest T20 Blast.

Openers Shakir and Qasim are also useful with the bat, the former hitting a vital 51 not out to defy Moorlands in the last round.

Umpires for the final are Nigel Brook and David Haikings.