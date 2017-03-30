Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League start on Sunday.

A commemorative Celebration Lunch will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, (1pm for 1.45) at which it’s hoped every club will be represented.

League president Donald Earnshaw is hoping to welcome two representatives of each club to help celebrate a century and a quarter of marvellous memories.

Vice presidents, officers and members of the executive will also attend, just two weeks ahead of the start of the 2017 season on April 15.

Speaking at the event will be Philip Radcliffe and comedian Lea Roberts.

Radcliffe is someone who has been totally committed to Yorkshire recreation cricket for very many years.

He has served as a director of the Yorkshire Cricket Board since 2005, has had a long-standing association with junior cricket, being an ex-President of the Joe Lumb Competiton, and is currently Chairman of YCB ACO (Association of Cricket Officials).

Roberts is one of the few Comedians able to work in both mainstream and alternative environments and has been a guest of the league on several occasions previously.