Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Players with Birkby Rose Hill Cricket Club will get a chance to bowl, bat and field against an array of international stars at a charity match on Sunday.

Local enthusiasts can look forward to meeting and competing with former players including Misbah ul Haq (Pakistan), Saj Mahmood (England), Aamir Sohail (Pakistan), Derek Pringle (England), Iain O’Brien (New Zealand) and Wasim Jaffer (India). The all-star match is being funded by the Eshaki Foundation, which is investing in the club’s youth development programme.

The event, billed as the Eshaki XI versus the International Cricketers XI, gets underway at 10am at the club on Birkby Hall Road in Huddersfield. Entry to the match, which will run from 1-6pm, is free. A pre-match lunch, during which fans can get photos with players, is being hosted by Lala’s restaurant in Huddersfield from noon to 2pm.

The London-based Eshaki Foundation provides young people with support and development, encourages young people with disabilities to effectively express themselves and creates a platform to drive social acceptance of young girls/women.

Birkby Rose Hill fundraiser Shahid Ahmed said there was a lot of excitement about the line-up.

“It’s a very big deal. It should be a great day.”

For tickets visit www.eshakifoundation.com