Delph will be fine representatives for Drakes League in Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy

Outstanding treble is just reward

Delph & Dobcross celebrate winning the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership for 2016. Skipper Andy Gleave is on the right

There’s no doubt Delph & Dobcross have bossed the Drakes Huddersfield League this summer.

Andy Gleave’s side have carried off the Byrom Shield as Premiership champions, the All Rounder Sykes Cup and the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy.

The Huddersfield Road club will be fine representatives for the Drakes League in next season’s Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy, too, when they’ll do battle with the county’s best.

It’s a shame – and the point was made by Drakes chairman Trevor Atkinson when congratulating Delph at the latest council meeting of all clubs – that they were denied a shot at the Heavy Woollen Cup this summer.

It was due to a technicality when they had done nothing wrong and yet they appeared to get very harsh treatment from the Heavy Woollen committee (they will not be entering again).

“Delph have secured an excellent treble of the major trophies and I was in touch with Peter Gledhill, their president, personally to offer the congratulations of the League,” said Atkinson.

Andy Gleave, skipper of Delph & Dobcross, lifts the Byron Shield as Huddersfield Drakes League champions. Picture by Neil Cadd

“Our president, Donald Earnshaw, went to Shepley to present the Byrom Shield to Delph, who have certainly set the standard this summer.”

The chairman also congratulated Barkisland on retaining the Fired Up Corporation Paddock Shield, Mirfield Parish Cavaliers on winning the Cedar Court Conference title in their first season in the league, Clayton West on winning the Jedi Sports Championship Two section and Birkby Rose Hill on landing the honours in Cedar Court Conference Two.

Other promotion and relegation issues will be settled in the final round of matches.

Two clubs have not yet paid for their latest supply of cricket balls – Honley owing £288 and Mirfield Cricket Club £232. Cawthorne have a £30 debt outstanding and Linthwaite £5.

League individual prizewinners from 2015 should make sure their trophies at back at Cobwood, or to Roger Peaker, by the end of this month.

Places
Linthwaite
Clayton West
Mirfield
Huddersfield
Paddock
Birkby
Honley

