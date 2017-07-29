Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a cracking final is in prospect in the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Shield at Armitage Bridge on Sunday (noon).

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers tackle Clayton West for the honours – two of the best teams in the Jedi Sports Championship going head to head at the climax of the knockout for teams outside the top flight.

Both teams have key all-rounders who could swing the decision.

At Parish, Pakistani first-class player Nazar Hussain is the man, having hit 611 runs at 67.89 to add to his 35 wickets, which have cost just 17.71 apiece.

He has played a massive role as Parish have gone second in the Championship and look well set to follow Rastrick into the Premiership come next month.

On the opposite side, Clayton West will be looking for big things from New Zealander Kyle Hitchman, who has smashed 766 runs at 58.92 in league and cup, in addition to picking up 32 wickets (23.56).

If the man from Wellington hits form, as he did with two for nine in four overs in the semi-final win against Nortonthorpe, then Parish will have their work cut out, even though ex-Lancashire man Tim Orrell is a match-winner on any occasion and has 577 runs this term to prove it.

He rattled 78 not out in their crushing semi-final victory over Lepton, when Dan Hope took three for 21 and James Hardcastle three for 31.

If Orrell brings experience to the Parish order, then league and cup winner Craig Glover does exactly the same for Clayton West.

The former Shepley ace is another 30-wicket man (16.33) and he took three for 12 in their semi-final victory to illustrate how destructive he can be.

Ian Livesey and Ray Bissett are the umpires for the final.