Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield cricketer Gurman Randhawa is hoping 2017 will be a very successful year.

The 24-year-old former Yorkshire and Durham all-rounder has signed to play for Hoylandswaine in the Drakes Premiership.

And he’s also about to launch a cricket coaching academy with brother Rohan which they believe will help fill a niche for schools, clubs and individuals alike.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the Drakes League and especially with Hoylandswaine, who have been very successful over the last few years,” said Randhawa.

“When I came back down from Durham and they approached me to play, it was pretty much a no-brainer for me.

“I still want to compete at the highest level I can and contest for trophies at this stage of my career.

“Over the last few seasons, Swaine have always challenged and I feel with the other signings they are making, we will really do well this year.

“Adding some trophies is the goal and, while there is some tough competition out there from the likes of Delph and others at the top end of the Premiership, I think we can look forward to being right amongst it.”

Randhawa began his career at Almondbury Wesleyan and also played at Lascelles Hall as a junior before being picked up by Yorkshire and going on to play for the England Under 19s and making his first-class debut.

He had a season at Kirkburton in 2013, taking 71 wickets at 12.56 with his left-arm spin and scoring 565 runs as they finished second to title-winning Shepley – he was voted the Drakes League’s Young Player of the Year – and then moved on to Ossett to play under former Swaine captain John Sadler, now at Derbyshire.

After representing Shropshire in the Minor Counties, he was signed by Durham, and he played for them against Sri Lanka A back in June.

“It didn’t work out ideally for me at Durham for various reasons, so I’ve come back and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

“The Drakes League is a very good standard – underrated in my opinion – and I think the top clubs can hold their own against any in the county.”