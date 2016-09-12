Huddersfield hopes crash in Joe Lumb Cup final against Barnsley

On paper, the Joe Lumb Cup final promised to be a classic.

Very little separated both sides in July - Barnsley edging a seven-run victory at Fernside.

Despite the loss, Huddersfield finished top of the table and Barnsley finished second after losing to Bradford.

Both teams defeated lower-division teams in their semi-finals, teeing up a return match in the final.

But it proved a one-sided affair at Broad Oak with Huddersfield’s representative Under 17s bowled out for just 57 before Barnsley secured an eight-wicket win.

In decent weather, Huddersfield won the toss and elected to make first use of the Broad Oak wicket.

Regular opener Jacob Mulhall (Lepton) was joined by debutant Tom Addy (Almondbury Wes).

Mulhall immediately looked to build an innings, being selective early on, but Addy edged behind in the fourth over to Cawthorne’s Connor Thompson for zero and Huddersfield 6-1.

Ben Balmforth (Upperthong) joined Mulhall and the pair struggled against the accurate bowling of Thompson and Wootton - the opening bowlers who had taken eight Huddersfield wickets in the first encounter.

The total had reached 21 in 12 overs when Balmforth was skittled by Thompson for three.

The Huddersfield innings then collapsed at this point – the end coming after just 12 more overs.

Having seen off the strike bowlers, Mulhall lobbed a catch to Wootton for 17 (off Bailey).

Huddersfield hoped Jack Hinchliffe (Armitage Bridge) could continue his batting heroics from the semi-final, but it wasn’t to be as Hinchliffe was caught for four off Cox (16th over).

Harry Bissett (Marsden) became the third batsmen dismissed in as many overs, caught for two off Bailey and his side were 29-5 after 17.

Things got worse.

In the 19th over, Nathan Swift (Kirkheaton) attempted to drive Bailey, but was caught by Wootton for four.

Debutant Samad Hussain (Birkby Rose Hill) was bowled by Cox in the next over for one and Cox collected his third wicket in the 22nd over, having Greig caught for five.

He picked up his fourth in the 24th over when local favourite Jevan Peacock (Broad Oak) was caught driving for one.

Sam Baxter (Hall Bower) attempted to bat positively, but provided Bailey with a fourth wicket when he holed out for 13, leaving Huddersfield all out 57 in the 25th over.

Bailey finished with four for 16, Cox four for 14 and Cawthorne’s Thompson two for 14.

One had to feel for the caterers, who needed another 10 minutes before tea could be taken!

Barnsley took few risks and reached the target in the 12th over. Hinchliffe successfully trapped Whitmore for zero and Addy’s left-arm spin accounted for Barnsley’s Nathan Swift for 14. However, man-of-the-match Wootton never looked in trouble, smashing 32 off 25 balls.

In addition to his batting, the Barnsley CC player collected two catches and bowled economical left-arm pace, conceding just nine runs from seven overs.

This was Huddersfield’s seventh final in the past 11 seasons, although they were without Siraj Sajid, Mo Ali and Ben Shufflebotham who all played earlier in the season but missed out later on because they’ve been involved with Yorkshire.

Previous finalists always had at least one player who had represented Yorkshire, or Lancashire. Under the current rules, players picked for their counties are not available for Joe Lumb selection. This has meant the 2016 Huddersfield team was exactly that, and did not rely on a couple of individuals.

Although the team failed in the final, credit must go to Mulhall for building the innings, to all-rounders Hinchliffe, Bissett, Swift, Balmforth and Sajid, to Ali for his batting, Sam Baxter for some blistering cameos and to Nathan Cyrus, Shufflebotham and Peacock for their bowling.

Of the 11 players in the final, eight will be too old next year, but Huddersfield aim to again be competitive.