Huddersfield junior cricket was superbly represented among prizewinners at the Yorkshire Schools Cricket Association presentation at Headingley.

Scholes’ James Wharton received the Under 15A captain’s prize and the Ian Steen Award.

Cumberworth’s Archie Greaves took the Under 14A all-rounder award, previously won by Tim Bresnan and our own Charlie Roebuck.

And Marsden’s Sam Wisniewski, who plays junior cricket at Broad Oak, won the bowling award in his first season in the Under 14B set-up, being presented with the match ball from when he took a magnificent five for five earlier in the season.

Matthew Weston of Barkisland won the Under 12A batting award and clubmate Harry Finch the fielding award for the same team.