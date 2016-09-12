Login Register
Kiwi Henry Cooper of Broad Oak wins Drakes Huddersfield Overseas Player of the Year award

Northern Districts player honoured

Drakes League cricket - Broad Oak v Shepley - Broad Oak batsman Henry Cooper.

Henry Cooper of Broad Oak has been voted the Drakes Huddersfield League Overseas Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old Northern Districts all-rounder – whose father Barry helped Holmfirth clinch the Section A and Sykes Cup double in 1980 – has proved a big hit in his second season at Gillroyd Lane.

Cooper finished the season with an unbeaten 69 against Shelley to take him to a league best 1,135 runs at an average of 66.76.

He also picked up some valuable wickets with his off-spin, claiming 22 Premiership and All Rounder Sykes Cup victims at just under 20.

Sash Naidoo of Shelley was last year’s winner, while Michael Cranmer of Hoylandswaine took it in 2014.

