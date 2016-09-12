Kiwi Henry Cooper of Broad Oak wins Drakes Huddersfield Overseas Player of the Year award

Henry Cooper of Broad Oak has been voted the Drakes Huddersfield League Overseas Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old Northern Districts all-rounder – whose father Barry helped Holmfirth clinch the Section A and Sykes Cup double in 1980 – has proved a big hit in his second season at Gillroyd Lane.

Cooper finished the season with an unbeaten 69 against Shelley to take him to a league best 1,135 runs at an average of 66.76.

He also picked up some valuable wickets with his off-spin, claiming 22 Premiership and All Rounder Sykes Cup victims at just under 20.

Sash Naidoo of Shelley was last year’s winner, while Michael Cranmer of Hoylandswaine took it in 2014.