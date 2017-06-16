Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delph hitman Mosun Hussain is being tipped to challenge Wasim Jaffer’s Drakes League runs record of 2,083 this summer.

But can the former Yorkshire Academy opener help the Huddersfield Road side overcome Premiership leaders Hoylandswaine in Sunday’s All Rounder Sykes Cup quarter-finals at Haigh Lane?

The 20-year-old has piled up 856 runs so far at 85.60, over 200 runs more than the next best league batsman to date (Asif Hussain of Lepton with 618).

Hussain, who played with England Under 19s while with Yorkshire, still has a way to go to beat Jaffer’s record mark, set in 2010 when the former Scholes legend had a season with Skelmanthorpe and helped them to win the Sykes Cup.

When Delph travelled to Hoylandswaine in the league last weekend, they suffered their first defeat in any competition for 20 months and so revenge is very much on the agenda.

Hussain scored just 23 as Delph were dismissed for 195 in response to a Swaine total of 262-9 in which opener Gharib Nawaz hit 92.

Key all-rounder Arron Lilley missed that match, although Luke Procter played, and both have been in action for Lancashire Seconds this week against Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Lancashire have a first-team County Championship Division One fixture starting against Hampshire at Old Trafford on Monday, and if either are called up they will miss the trip to South Yorkshire.

Procter took three wickets at Swaine while Shakir Muhammad – who leads the league bowling list with 39 so far at 15.90 – and Michael Finan collected two apiece.

Swaine proved too strong in the bowling, however, as former Durham and Yorkshire county man Jamie Harrison and Pakistani Deaf Test cricketer Adnan Ghani took two wickets each, while Gurman Randhawa and Imran Arif had three apiece.

Randhawa is second to Muhammad in the top-flight bowling rankings with 37 wickets at 16.51.

While the clash of the top two promises to be exciting, the other three quarter-finals are all intriguing.

At Honley, Simon Kelly’s fourth-placed side are going well and will be favourites to topple fifth-bottom Scholes, especially if Will Fraine can mark his 21st birthday by maintaining the form which has brought him 479 runs so far.

But the visitors have twice league batting prize winner Joe Carter fresh in from New Zealand to join West Indies Test man Devon Smith at the top of the order and will be hoping to redress the balance from their earlier league defeat at Far End Lane.

Bowling could be the key, with Honley having Carter’s Northern Districts clubmate Brett Randell leading their attack on 25 wickets at 18.88, backed up by spinners Lewis Kenworthy (24 at 16.54), Timmy Taylor (23 at 20.52) and skipper Kelly (15), plus seamer Sam Denton (16).

Scholes, of course, have the Brook brothers with openers Louis (24 at 21.79) and Tom (21 at 21.14) back up by Josh (22 at 23.77) and Tom Chadwick (21 at 17.90).

Broad Oak will be hoping Kiwi Ben Hyde can build on his 390 runs at 35.45 to help them overcome last season’s finalists Shepley at Gillroyd Lane.

Shepley’s batting has still yet to really fire, but Nasir Jamal is an excellent leader of their attack with 26 wickets at 15.00 apiece, and Nadim Hussain has backed him with 23 victims at 18.52.

Skelmanthorpe will be hoping for a return to form at home to Armitage Bridge, who have left-arm spinner Daniel Moorhouse on 29 at a fantastic 12.55 and Kiwi Jaycob Curtling spearheading the batting on 438 runs so far at 43.80.

Aizaz Khan has been the most productive Skelmanthorpe batsman with 366 runs at just over 40, while skipper James Crossland has 20 wickets at 15.30 with his left-arm seam.

All Rounder Sykes Cup: (Sunday, 1pm) Broad Oak v Shepley, Honley v Scholes, Hoylandswaine v Delph, Skelmanthorpe v Armitage Bridge.

Fired Up Paddock Shield: (Sunday, 1pm) Holmfirth v Hoylandswaine, Edgerton & Dalton (1st) v Honley, Delph v Scholes, Kirkburton v Linthwaite.