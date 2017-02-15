Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley have signed Northern Districts bowler Brett Randell to lead their attack in 2017.

The 21-year-old is currently part of the ND 50-over squad playing in the Ford Trophy.

From Auckland, Randell was the stand-out performer for New Zealand with the ball in the 2014 Under 19 World Cup and is now developing under ND elite coach James Pamment.

Randell played in the Derbyshire Premier League last summer for Denby CC, where he took 23 wickets at an average of 26.70 in his 134 overs, with a best return of three for 43. The club finished eighth of 12 in the top flight.

Previously under the wing of Auckland Cricket, Randell toured the UK with Mount Albert Grammar.

He plays club cricket for Eden Roskill CC in the Auckland Premier Cricket Competition and is a useful middle-order bat in addition to his medium-pick seam up.

Honley had Australian Andrew Padbury opening the bowling last season and he picked up 40 wickets in league and cup at an average of 20.78, but they had to battle long and hard to avoid relegation, eventually finishing third-bottom.

Will Fraine is returning to Far End Lane to bolster the batting, but Honley have lost wicketkeeper-batsman Eddie Wilson, who is signing for Harrogate.

Wilson, who formerly captained Honley, is currently playing out in Melbourne.

Randell will be joining a bowling attack featuring fellow opener Sam Denton, teenage prospect Tommy Woodhead and spin options Tim Taylor, Lewis Kenworthy and skipper Simon Kelly.

Honley open their Drakes Premiership campaign at home to Shepley on Saturday, April 15.

They then travel to champions Delph & Dobcross the following Saturday.

In the first round of the All Rounder Sykes Cup, Honley are at home on April 30 to the winners of the preliminary tie between Birkby Rose Hill and Denby Dale.

Opening-day Premiership fixtures: Armitage Bridge v Thongsbridge, Barkisland v Golcar, Honley v Shepley, Kirkburton v Delph & Dobcross, Moorlands v Hoylandswaine, Scholes v Broad Oak, Skelmanthorpe v Cawthorne.

Jedi Sports Championship: Almondbury Wes v Clayton West, Elland v Meltham, Lascelles Hall v Holmfirth, Linthwaite v Kirkheaton, Rastrick v Mirfield Parish Cavaliers, Shelley v Slaithwaite.

Cedar Court Conference: Almondbury v Thurstonland, Birkby Rose Hill v Denby Dale, Denby v Lepton Highlanders, Marsden v Cumberworth, Mirfield v Emley, Upperthong v Hall Bower.