Stuart Helliwell of Hoylandswaine has won the Drakes Huddersfield League’s Fred Stallard Cup.

It’s the league’s top honour, awarded to someone who has given distinguished service to their club or the league.

This year’s recipient certainly fits the bill, as he is looking forward to his 60th season with the Haigh Lane club in 2017.

Helliwell joined Hoylandswaine after finishing his National Service in 1954 and played the following season and right through to 1988.

He was captain of the club for many seasons and, mindful of the need to move Swaine forward, initiated their second team in the 1970s.

Becoming club president in later years, he was instrumental in helping develop the ground and the social club for the village community, and provided donations to help set up the junior section.

He was particularly proud in 2013 when Swaine won the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy to become the best club side in the county.

Helliwell still runs a weekly raffle (donating two joints of meat) to help the club’s social fund and he remains a very popular figure around the club and village.