Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkburton staged an astonishing recovery to win the Fired Up Paddock Shield.

The Riley Lane club – taking on associate league members Edgerton & Dalton first team in the second XI showpiece – were reduced to 20-6 as opener Nadeem Rafiq plundered five for 25.

But experienced Tom Burkinshaw hit a magnificent 92 and shared in a seventh-wicket stand of 136 with Sam Atkinson (43) which enabled their side to eventually post 192 all out.

The Dalton Fold men were very solid in reply, with skipper Soyeb Gheewalla top-scoring on 47, and they were 114-4 at one stage and looking set to take the famous old trophy.

But they lost five wickets for 37 and that left Rafiq (27 not out) and Babar Hussain (8 not out) with too much to do as the last men in and they fell 13 runs short on 179-9 in their 45 overs.

It gave Kirkburton a first Shield success since 1997.

That had looked far from likely as Rafiq ripped through the top order of the Drakes Premiership Two side.

Prolific keeper-batsman David Greaves, Rory France (bowled by Asim Rafiq) and Ben Carrington were all sent back without troubling the scorers and when Tom Cliffe was clean bowled for 17 (including four boundaries), Burton were 19-4 in 6.2 overs.

It got worse as only one more run was added before Dale Winterbottom and Ray Bottomley were both taking off their pads, and Burton were in a serious hole.

It was then that Burkinshaw and Atkinson came to the rescue.

In the next 22.2 overs they changed the complexion of the final with that 136 stand, Burkinshaw hitting his 92 off just 79 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

At 156-7 the hosts at least had something to bowl at and, when Atkinson was out for 43 off 66 deliveries, including five boundaries, his side had 164 on the board.

John Carrington (10) and long-serving skipper James Newsome – 29 years at the club – with 19 not out (four boundaries) put on some valuable runs at the end as Kirkburton closed one ball short of their full allocation.

Nadeem Rafiq had his five for 25 from the full quota of nine overs, while Babar Hussain picked up two for 17 from eight and Asim Rafiq and Fakir Laher had a wicket apiece.

In reply, Edgerton & Dalton were given an excellent start by Mohammed Mir and Ismail Mayat (both 27) and were 51 in 8.4 overs when Mir departed, having hit one four and three sixes.

Mayat had five boundaries in his 39-ball knock and Gheewalla then provided the anchor to the innings, eventually being eighth man out for 47 off 82 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

At that stage the economical Dale Winterbottom had got in on the act, not only shackling the run rate alongside left-arm spinner Rob Kettlewell but removing both Itasham Ishaq and Ishfaq Rafiq to make it 91-4.

Opener Carrington then picked up a couple of wickets – keeper Altaf Patel and Laher (12) to leave the scoreboard showing 135-7 and, when Gheewalla went 10 runs later, it was 145-8 with just six overs left.

Burkinshaw took the last wicket to fall to finish with figures of three for 46 from nine, while Carrington had two for 40 from eight and the excellent Winterbottom two for 16 from nine.

Left-arm spinner Rob Kettlewell, with one for 21 in his nine, and Atkinson (one for 39 in eight) had the other wickets to fall.

Edgerton & Dalton were magnanimous in defeat, tweeting: “Well done Kirkburton – deserving winners after those batting performances.

“Dug yourselves out of a massive hole and emerged winners. Congratulations.”

The Drakes League praised both clubs for a “brilliant final”.