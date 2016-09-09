Two Drakes Huddersfield League cricketers have been handed one-year bans.

Robert Kaskiewicz, of Clayton West, has been suspended from cricket through next season for racially abusing an opponent.

And Chris Sykes, of Almondbury Wesleyan, is banned through to September 17, 2017, following an assault on a spectator.

Drakes League chairman Trevor Atkinson said specialist advice had been sought and taken in both cases before administering the bans.

“There is no place for vile racial abuse in society, let alone in cricket, and the same can be said for gross acts of violence,” said Mr Atkinson.

“We did seek advice on how we should deal with this and we do believe the suspensions are in line with what would be expected.

“The two clubs involved, Clayton West and Almondbury Wesleyan, are to be thanked because they have co-operated fully with the league both during our deliberations and with regard to the decisions which have been taken.

“As a league, we would hope it is a very long time before we have to deal with matters of this nature again.”

Kaskiewicz has been punished for remarks made in a Jedi Sports Championship match at Thongsbridge on July 30, when home overseas player Brandon Mavuta, from Zimbabwe, was the victim.

Drakes League League President Trevor Atkinson

It was adjudged a Level 4 (d) offence, which carries the explanation: “Using language or gesture that seriously offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify another person on the basis of that person’s race, religion, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation or disability.”

Mr Sykes has been banned following an altercation with a spectator when he was playing for Almondbury Wesleyan at Denby Dale in a Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Shield match, also in July.

The match in question was abandoned and Mr Sykes has subsequently been de-registered by the Kaye Lane club, who have been promoted from the Cedar Court Conference this season back into the Championship.

The offence was rated Level 4 (b) under the description: “Physical assault of another player, umpire, referee, official or spectator.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a complaint was made to police about Mr Sykes and the matter was settled by a ‘community resolution.’