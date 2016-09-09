Huddersfield RUFC will be in buoyant mood heading into this weekend’s fixture against Doncaster Phoenix, but a win will not come easy against the league’s promoted side.

The Field kicked off their season in style with a 16-6 win against Sandal thanks to a Nick Sharpe try and eight points courtesy of Chris Bell’s boot.

And the Lockwood Park side will want to make it two from two when they host Doncaster for their first home match at Lockwood Park (3pm).

“It was a hard-fought win over at Sandal,” said head coach Gareth Lewis. “I was pleased with our first-half performance, but we dropped off in the second half and we can’t afford to do that against a very strong Doncaster Phoenix side.”

He added: “There were a few frustrating elements, but we addressed these in training this week.

“Our defensive line was extremely disciplined throughout the 80 minutes.

“We showed great energy and enthusiasm to get off the line and make the hit, time and time again showing the hard the work the boys have put into pre-season.”

It will be a big test because Doncaster have lost only three games in the last two seasons – and got off to a winning start themselves with a 20-5 home win against Firwood Waterloo.

Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis

The main reason for their huge success over their last few seasons is a decision made back in June 2014.

Doncaster officials announced then there would be a new coaching partnership between the Phoenix and the Knights, under a “rugby for all” motto, with both clubs playing at Castle Park.

Although Phoenix stand as an independent amateur club, they have become very much a feeder team for the Championship Knights.

The team is made up of Knights’ first-team players who don’t make the starting XV, and Phoenix players keen to prove themselves for the higher level – and they have won back-to-back promotions through Yorkshire I and North I East to the national leagues, going 100% in 2013/14.

They won 23 of 26 matches last season and scored well over 1000 points.

Anthony Posa’s side will take some stopping, and Lewis acknowledged: “They have risen through the leagues very quickly.

“They are well coached, have a mixture of good youngsters and experienced campaigners and we are expecting a huge challenge. It will be tougher than last week.”

Huddersfield RFU half back Dan Jeffrey

Dan Jeffrey comes in for Field – who unveil their new kit – to replace Joel Hinchliffe, while Brandon Conway makes way for Kristian Sharples, who makes his debut. Danny Grainger is promoted to the bench.

Lewis said: “Again, there are some tough calls to make but with Joel Hinchliffe unavailable, Dan will take this opportunity with both hands.

“He has very different qualities to Joel and I know he’s ready to kick-start his season.”

Huddersfield: Workman, Sharples, Owen, Pease, Hodgson, Bell, Jeffrey, Sharpe, Hoyle, Bradley, A Thompson, N Rhodes, Battye, Entressengle, Tamanis. Replacements: Grainger, Pollard, Malthouse.