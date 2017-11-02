Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has confirmed that his Huddersfield Town squad has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the West Bromwich Albion fixture this Saturday.

Rajiv Van La Parra was forced off early at Anfield with what appeared to be a groin injury, but Wagner cleared that up, claiming the change was only made as a precaution, rather than being forced.

Wagner says with more players available to him now, training has improved as a result, and the sessions they're undertaking have been good.

The head coach also gave an update on Steve Mounie, who is still lacking match fitness, although he has fully recovered from his injury. Wagner claims Mounie was one of Town's fittest players before he was hurt, so it's no surprise it's taking some time to get him back to that level.

As part of his recovery, Mounie will be travelling to join up with Benin on international duty, where he'll have chance to get some more minutes under his belt, aiding his recovery. They have an away game against Congo first on the 8th of Novemeber, followed by a home tie against Tanzania, on the 11th of November.

Town will still be without Philip Billing (ankle), Kasey Palmer (hamstring), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee), who are all recovering from long-term injuries.