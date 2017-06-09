Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Declan Thompson is back at Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The big second row forward spent last season at Sandal and actually scored two tries against Huddersfield in the final match of last season.

He is joining brother Austen in Gareth Lewis’s National II North squad and the coach believes he will be ready to make an impact.

“Declan chose to take up the opportunity of regular rugby at Sandal last season,” explained Lewis, who has also signed winger Greg Aspin from Harrogate.

“I asked him to go away and work on aspects of his game and he has clearly done that.

“In the recent game against us he was a real handful with ball in hand – and he has clearly worked hard on his power game.

“We are all delighted to have him back, especially his big brother!”

Austen Thompson was a big part of Huddersfield’s promotion as unbeaten champions of National III North and played against his brother in last season’s final match – when Sandal went down 37-35.

It was the only time in the season Lewis’s side conceded more than 16 points, and Sandal captain Greg Wood missed a difficult touchline conversion with the last kick of the match which would have earned his side a draw.

Declan Thompson scored the first and third tries for Sandal, taking his tally for the season to nine (45 points) in 14 appearances.

Thompson – who developed in Huddersfield’s Falcons over a season-and-a-half – is studying Medicinal and Biological Chemistry at Manchester Metropolitan University.

He is joining a forward department already featuring his brother Austen, Adam Malthouse, Lewis Bradley, Francis Entressengle, Ben Morrill, Callum Thompson (no relation) and Adam Tamanis.

Aspin joins a backs corps featuring Brandon Conway (who scored a hat trick against Sandal to take his tally to 14 for the campaign), Mark Pease, Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight, Ollie Scrimshaw and experienced scrum half Joel Hinchliffe.

Lewis is working on further strengthening the squad, but on Aspin he explained: “Greg has recently moved to this area so we are delighted to get him on board.

“He has experience of National League rugby and will bring added squad depth and competition, which is vital next season.”