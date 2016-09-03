Login Register
Delph & Dobcross win Drakes Huddersfield League title to complete treble success

  • Updated
  • By

Byrom Shield heads to Huddersfield Road for second time

Delph & Dobcross celebrate winning the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership for 2016. Skipper Andy Gleave is on the right

Delph &amp; Dobcross are proud champions of the Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League.

They clinched the Byrom Shield as Premiership title winners without bowling a ball thanks to Saturday’s washed-out programme and two points from their home match against Armitage Bridge.

Claiming the title with two games to spare makes it a tremendous treble for the Huddersfield Road club, who had already won the All Rounder Sykes Cup and the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy this summer.

It’s a tremendous achievement for Delph, who won the Section B title in 1999 – their first season in Huddersfield cricket – and took the Byrom Shield for the only other time in 2003.

See Delph receiving the All Rounder Sykes Cup:

Sykes Cup presentation
The title is richly deserved because Delph – skippered by Andy Gleave and led by respected president Peter Gledhill – have clinched the silverware with an unbeaten record over 19 matches.

At the bottom end of the table, Shelley must win their final two matches to avoid joining Elland in the Jedi Sports Championship next season.

Celebrations were also triggered by the rain for Mirfield Parish Cavaliers, who have clinched the Cedar Court Conference title in their first season of Drakes League cricket.

They have finished ahead of Almondbury Wesleyan, who are also promoted.

It’s still all to play for, however, in the Championship, where Thongsbridge know victory at Kirkheaton next Saturday will win them the title.

The Miry Lane club hold a three-point lead over second-placed Moorlands, who entertain Holmfirth on the final day.

Meltham are only a further three points back in third, so a win for them at home to Clayton West could earn them promotion.

Fourth-placed Rastrick are not out of it either, being only five points off second place as they prepare to entertain Slaithwaite at Round Hill on the final day of the season.

