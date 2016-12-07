Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s two European Tour golfers have different driving forces as they head into the UBS Hong Kong Open.

Rookie Tour Card holder Marcus Armitage from Skelmanthorpe, who plays out of Howley Hall, will be looking to make the cut after agonisingly missing out in the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

And Woodsome Hall’s Chris Hanson will be looking to build on his lowest Tour round score from Leopard Creek when he tees off in Fanling.

Hanson picked up 18,580 euros for his joint 11th position in South Africa, where he topped the leader board at one stage when firing a second-round 65.

He opened by carding 69, followed the low score with a 68 and then – playing in the final group on the last day – fell back with a 76.

It’s all provided inspiration for the 31-year-old, however, as he embarks on a new event on what is his first visit to Hong Kong.

“Putting aside the last round, it was been a great start to the year,” said Hanson.

“My game has shown so many signs of promise, and maybe the no ‘real’ golf for four weeks before going to South Africa took its toll in the fourth round.

“I know where my focus is for this week in Hong Kong, and I’m looking forward to the new challenge in another new country.”

The 29-year-old Armitage – who got his main card via the Challenge Tour – was very frustrated to miss out on the weekend play at Leopard Creek and will be hoping for better luck.

The Howley Hall player recorded two level-par rounds, but the cut was set at one under and his steady performance went unrewarded.

Armitage is in the third group out in Hong Kong tomorrow and will be in the company of Scotland’s Duncan Stewart and China’s Zecheng Dou.

Hanson also has an early start, in the sixth group out, where he is playing alongside Wenchong Liang of China and Richard T Lee of Canada.

The man the field could be gunning for is Justin Rose, who is determined to put his injury troubles behind him and mount a strong defence of his Hong Kong Open title.

Rose shut down for two months after the Ryder Cup in an attempt to resolve his back issues and returned to action last week at the Hero World Challenge.