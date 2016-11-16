Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drakes League clubs are being asked to consider a major change to the Premiership.

And the Executive admit they are split on whether it’s a good idea or not.

Two clubs have proposed the top division is reduced from 14 clubs to 12 for the 2018 campaign.

It would mean three clubs being relegated next season and only one promoted from the Jedi Sports Championship, with two-up-two-down resuming in 2018.

The proposing clubs feel a 12-club top division would provide more intensive competition, with matches played on Saturdays only.

This would give clubs chance to enter external competitions on Sundays should they wish.

See Drakes champions Delph receiving the All Rounder Sykes Cup last season:

Against the proposal are those wishing to maintain a 26-fixture league programme, those pointing to the fact that in a poor summer, many fixtures can be rained off in any case, and those who believe valuable club revenue will be lost with fewer fixtures.

This is just one proposed rule change which will go before the Drakes annual meeting at Almondbury on Wednesday, December 14 (7.30).

Others include moves to reduce the number of overs in Second XI matches.

A club proposal suggests matches are reduced to 40 overs per side, but the Executive, in their own proposal, feel 45 overs would be best for all Second XI and Paddock Shield matches, with bowlers allowed a maximum of nine overs each.

The Executive also propose the 14 clubs in Premiership Two next season play each other only once, with nine other fixtures drawn at random by the Match Secretary to make a 22-game league season – reducing the number of matches on Sundays.

They are also asking clubs to vote in a rule which says any club who fails to fulfil three Second XI fixtures in a season should be asked to apply for re-election the following summer.

This is designed to prevent clubs simply pulling the plug when they are struggling to turn out two teams.

Club proposals include starting the season a week later and, during April and September, playing matches on Sundays only – but the Executive suggest these ideas should be rejected.

It’s suggested leg-side wides could be introduced into Second XI cricket, while another move is for ‘free hits’ after leg-side wides in first-team criket, but again the Executive believe clubs should vote against.

A revamped rain-rule calculation has also been put forward without Executive support, along with suggestions for zonal Second XI cricket.