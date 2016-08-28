Drakes Huddersfield League: Delph need one win for title, Elland relegated, Honley safe

Marsden's Reagan Kyle on his way to 134 not out at Kirkheaton, but his side went down

Delph & Dobcross know victory at home to Armitage Bridge this coming Saturday will make them the Drakes Premiership champions.

Andy Gleave’s side are 14 points clear with 18 to play for after the top-flight programme was eventually washed out by rain and everyone pocketed two points.

Unfortunately for Elland, their abandonment against Scholes means they are relegated to the lower section for the first time since the league had Sections A and B.

Honley, meanwhile, are safe because even if they lose their final three games and Shelley win theirs to finish level on 51 points with six wins each, Honley have the better head-to-head record by a point, 8-7.

Shelley, meanwhile, can still save themselves by making up an eight-point gap on Cawthorne.

In the Jedi Sports Championship, Marsden are relegated with two matches to play despite a fine unbeaten 134 from Aussie Reagan Kyle in their abandoned fixture at Kirkheaton.

Even though Marsden can catch third-bottom Lascelles Hall on 49 points, they would still have fewer wins.

In the Cedar Court Conference, Mirfield ParishCavaliers know a win at Almondbury this coming Saturday will clinch them the title.

They are already promoted alongside Almondbury Wesleyan, who are eight points back with 12 to play for.

Back in the top flight, the only ground where there was no play was Haigh Lane, where second-placed Hoylandswaine failed to start against Shepley because of heavy rain.

Delph had Broad Oak at 57-3 when the covers went on for the final time at Gillroyd Lane, while Armitage Bridge were 30-4 at home to Kirkburton when they adjourned to the bar.

At Cawthorne, who remain in danger of relegation, the home side reached 186-4 against Shelley, with Iqbal Khan on 55 and Liam Wiles 58.

Scholes reached 119-3 at Hullen Edge with Tom Chadwick hitting 28 and Kiwi Tom Macrury 31 not out, but Elland were frustrated and condemned to the drop at that point.

Barkisland had reached 182-4, with Luke Bridges 95 and Alex Scholefield 39 not out when the ran poured at Honley, while Golcar had made 172-8 at Skelmanthorpe.

Sri Lankan Upul Bandara made 58 of those and James Howson 47, while Michael Kitson took three for 33.

It was two points apiece across the Jedi Sports section, too, with Kyle blasting his 134 not out in a Marsden total of 226 at Kirkheaton, for whom Kamran Saleem took five for 50.

The home side were 74-4 in reply, Chris Kilner on three for 23, when rain ended the Colne Valley side’s hopes of survival.

Denby were 197-8 at Lascelles Hall when the rain won, Sarfraz Ahmed making 61, Bandula Don 44 and Harvey Jones 49 not out.

Linthwaite reached 156-8 at home to Meltham. Asif Qayyum made 46 while Ibrar Hussain picked up four for 46.

Clayton West were 150-9 at Moorlands, Oliver Pearson picked up five for 37 for Rastrick at Holmfirth, who were 131-8, while leaders Thongsbridge got to 153-2 at Slaithwaite before being forced off.

A handful of clubs remain in the hunt for promotion, and Thongsbridge have a crunch clash at home to fourth-placed Rastrick this coming Saturday.

Rastrick are only eight points back with 12 to play for.