The big two have been drawn together in the quarter-finals of the All Rounder Sykes Cup.

Joint Drakes League leaders Hoylandswaine and Delph , the Cup holders, will meet at Haigh Lane a week on Sunday, June 18.

The pair meet at the South Yorkshire venue in the league this Saturday, with Delph bidding to maintain an unbeaten run which now stretches to 50 matches in all competitions.

Hoylandswaine have lost just once all season, to Scholes, who have been drawn away to Holme Valley rivals Honley in the third round of the Sykes.

Scholes have Joe Carter arriving from New Zealand on Friday in readiness for this weekend’s top-flight match at Skelmanthorpe and the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy next Tuesday.

Englishman Carter, who plays for Northern Districts, has won the Drakes Premiership batting prize in each of his two seasons at Chapelgate and joins up with West Indies batsman Devon Smith in James Noble’s line-up.

Broad Oak have home advantage against last season’s beaten finalists Shepley – they also meet in the league this Saturday – while the last quarter-final in the Sykes is Skelmanthorpe v Armitage Bridge.

In the Fired Up Paddock Shield, the only Associate Member club in the draw, Edgerton & Dalton first team, have been drawn at home to Honley, who will have to watch out for big-hitting West Indian Hiram Shallow.

Premiership Two leaders Kirkburton are at home to Linthwaite, while top-flight second-placed Hoylandswaine are on their travels to Holmfirth.

The other tie involves Delph at home to Scholes, who knocked out holders Delph in the second round.

Ties to be played on Sunday, June 18.

All Rounder Sykes Cup: Broad Oak v Shepley, Honley v Scholes, Hoylandswaine v Delph, Skelmanthorpe v Armitage Bridge.

Fired Up Sykes Cup: Holmfirth v Hoylandswaine, Edgerton & Dalton (1st XI) v Honley, Delph v Scholes, Kirkburton v Linthwaite.