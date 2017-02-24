Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading tryscorer Elliot Hodgson has left Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The news comes as Gareth Lewis’s side prepare to travel to Otley in the quarter-finals of the Yorkshire Cup (2.30pm).

Hodgson has resigned from Lockwood Park for “personal reasons” after contributing 22 tries this season and helping Field establish themselves as unbeaten leaders of National III North.

The 26-year-old heating engineer from Halifax – who was previously on the Huddersfield Giants books in Super League – also won the England Rugby try of the month for his spectacular weaving effort against Kendal at Lockwood Park in December.

While Hodgson’s departure is a blow, Field still have bags of talent in their back division and, after chalking a 20th straight victory, 28-16 against Wirral, Lewis is hoping that shines through against Otley, who are 10th in National II North and were beaten 38-20 at Tynedale last weekend.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Elliot Hodgson's try for Huddersfield RUFC Share this video Watch Next

“The Yorkshire Cup gives us an extra focus as we approach the business end of the season,” said Lewis.

“It may no longer be what it once was (as a competition) but to get to the final and win is a special occasion for both the players and the club.”

However, Otley will provide a real test from the division above Field at the moment.

Lewis is excited to see how his players cope.

“Otley are an established National II side, with some very good players, so it will be a huge test for the lads,” he explained.

“But they can’t wait to challenge themselves against higher-level opposition.”

Rueben Pollard returns to the side as prop, alongside captain Alex Battye.

Callum Thompson, who has scored tries in his last two matches, misses out this time, as does Adam Tamanis.

Scrum-half Dan Jeffrey takes the place of Joel Hinchliffe.

The 19-year-old Harvey Keighley-Payne, who impressed in his debut last month against Firwood Waterloo, is among the replacements alongside Ben Hoyle, Harry Whitfield, Oliver Scrimshaw and Kristian Sharples.

As it’s a cup game, Huddersfield are allowed two extra replacements.

Lewis added: “We’ve picked what we consider a strong squad, so we’ll give it everything we’ve got.”

When the two sides met last season, Otley ran out winners on both occasions – winning 20-10 at Otley and 26-8 at Lockwood Park.

Field will be hoping their transformation this season, with an excellent pack to support speedy backs, will stand them in good stead at Cross Green.

Huddersfield: Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Chris Bell, Dan Jeffrey, Adam Malthouse, Lewis Bradley, Ben Morrill, Nick Sharpe, Austen Thompson, Alex Battye (captain), Fran Entressengle, Rueben Pollard. Replacements: Harry Whitfield, Ben Hoyle, Oliver Scrimshaw, Harvey Keighley-Payne, Kristian Sharples.