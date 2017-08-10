Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not an easy task, being the captain of a Premier League club, but only a day in to the job, Tommy Smith looks right at home. Having faced the media for the first time since being unveiled as Mark Hudson's successor, Smith was assured in how he answered, speaking on behalf of his teammates and the club in glowing terms, all the while cutting the figure of the type of character you'd want being seen as the face of your club. Seemingly unfazed by the increased responsibility and attention placed on him and the club as a whole, his dress rehearsal with the arm band couldn't have gone any better last season.

In his time in front of the cameras, David Wagner suggested that a lack of self-belief is what had held Smith back before his arrival at the club, and is was something the new captain agreed with entirely. "He certainly instilled more confidence in me, and he made that clear when he first joined the club.

"He said to me that I had all the quality needed and that I could be whatever I wanted to be within the game. To get that sort of confidence boost from the manager really gave me a big lift, and when he called me in to his office yesterday and told me he wanted me to be club captain, he said that he just wants me to carry on doing what I'm doing. It's good to know I've still got his backing and he still rates me as highly as he does."

Clearly proud of being at the head of what is a traditionally family club, Smith isn't scared about the lines being drawn between Town and the type of club they now share a division with.

"We know what we are" says Smith. "This is Huddersfield Town - we're not the biggest club in the league and we don't have the biggest fan base in the division, but we all know what we want to do and we know what we want to achieve. We can't compare with some of these other clubs in the Premier League, but we're absolutely fine with that - we do things the right way and that's how we like it at this club."

In typically defiant mood when asked about how the wider-media have predicted they'll go this season, the skipper assured us that the players are able to turn a blind eye to that type of thing, and said the fans should look to do the same. "It's different for us" he says of the team's reaction to being made favourite for the drop. "I think we sort of expected it. We expected it last year, but we can brush it off, and I'd advice the fans to do the same. Given what we achieved last season after being written off, if they're doing the same this year then so be it, we'll go about our business as normal and give it a real good go."

With confirmation from the manager that Andy Yiadom, the right-back from Barnsley, was a target - and news breaking since that a medical with Town is imminent - Smith invited the additional battle for his place, and suggested it may help to bring more out of him. "There's always competition" he says, "whether there was already another right-back here or somebody else being brought in, I'm sure I'm like everyone else in thriving off that. You want competition for places and I'm no different to that, I'm sure it'll spur me on to produce even better performances than before."

With one eye firmly on Crystal Palace in what will be both his own and his team's Premier League debut, Smith was careful not to talk his sides chances down, turning the tables when asked about how he planned to nullify the likes of Zaha and Townsend down the Palace wings. "Of course I have my own plan, but they need to be worrying about what problems we're going to pose them. We're a good side, we're a fit side, and we'll be going there looking to take maximum points."

If his first day as full-time club captain is anything to go by, Smith will have no issues with being asked to lead - and you'd suspect he'd want to lead by example, as well.