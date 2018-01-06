The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town overcame Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at the Macron stadium making their way into the hat for the fourth round draw of the FA Cup .

So now every fan wants to know who they will face next in the famous competition.

When is the draw?

The draw will be made at around 7pm on Monday (January 8) ahead of the last tie of round three, Brighton v Crystal Palace.

It will be televised live on BBC Two and BT Sport.

Important ball numbers

Town will be ball number 10 in the draw.

But who else is worth looking out for?

Liverpool (4), Manchester United (15) and Manchester City (23).

When will the games be played?

Fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January.