AFC Emley are eyeing a third Buildbase FA Vase scalp of the season.

But the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division club have their work cut out in Saturday’s second-round tie.

NCEL Premier Division leaders Cleethorpes Town are the visitors to the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground (3.00).

The Grimsby-based side have lost just twice in 20 games this season.

Handsworth Parramore beat them in the League Cup and Nottingham side Dunkirk in the FA Cup.

They were exempt until this stage of the Vase after reaching round five last season.

Emley have already come through two ties, winnng 2-1 at Ashton Athletic and 3-1 at home to Chadderton.

The Huddersfield side, whose home League Cup third-round clash with Worksop Town on Wednesday was postponed due to waterlogging, are sixth in the First Division.

The Worksop tie will now take place on Wednesday, December 14 (7.45).