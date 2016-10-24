FA Vase victory for AFC Emley

Chadderton keeper Michael Smith is beaten by Tom Brennan's header for AFC Emley's second goal

AFC Emley are through to the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase for only the fourth time since their formation in 2005.

The Huddersfield side await this lunchtime’s draw after beating Chadderton at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Matthew Jackson, Tom Brennan and Ashley Flynn were on target against the North West Counties League First Division side.

Emley play in the equivalent Northern Counties East League First Division.

Saturday’s win was a boost for Emley ahead of Wednesday’s home league clash with Ollerton Town.

Darren Hepworth’s side have taken just one point from their last two matches and are 10th in a table topped by Penistone Church.

Ollerton, who have moved up from the Central Midlands League, are 18th.

But they chalked up an impressive 4-0 home win over Selby Town on Saturday.

Emley had to be patient against Chadderton.

But Jackson produced a cute 49th-minute finish to break the deadlock.

Brennan doubled the led with a pinpoint header four minutes later.

Flynn fired wide before Chadderton pulled one back through Gareth Hill’s 70th-minute chip.

But Flynn sealed the win in the last minute as Emley broke away after Chadderton keeper Michael Smith came up fo a corner.

It was Flynn’s 17th goal of the season.