Yorkshire Carnegie bring their next game ‘On The Road’ to Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday – the match will definitely go ahead because of covers on the pitch - with two well-known names in their squad.

The Leeds-based Championship club play their British & Irish Cup clash with Dragons Premiership Select at Laund Hill with Harry Davey and Ollie Fox in their squad.

The teenage duo have been making a big mark on dual registration with Huddersfield RU Club in National 2 North, particularly stand-off Davey.

Only last weekend, Davey scored a fine interception try, landed two conversions (Richard Piper also scored a try) and kicked six penalties as Gareth Lewis’s side defeated Sedgley Park at Lockwood Park.

And the previous week he notched 28 of the 31 points Huddersfield scored in their excellent victory down at Leicester Lions.

Scrum half Fox has found opportunities more limited as Huddersfield have got players back to fitness, but both he and Davey have impressed at Headingley.

Up until signing at Lockwood Park, Davey had been a regular for Carnegie in the Premiership Rugby Under 18 Academy League.

A Silcoates student, where he was first-team captain, his crisp goalkicking helped lead the school to the NatWest Vase semi-finals, where they narrowly lost out to Royal Latin School from Buckinghamshire at Saracens’ Allianz Park.

He has been a part of the England Under 18 training squad along with Fox, who was in the party which faced Scotland and France in March.

Fox, a student at Pontefract New College, has previously been on dual registration with Sandal.

Both Davey and Fox featured in the squad when Carnegie lost 32-3 at Jersey Reds in their B&I Cup opener, but they did not feature in the 19-8 win against London Scottish which was played at Ilkley.

Now, they will be hoping to get game time in this third tie of the season, in what is a big occasion for YMCA.

The match features in a feast of rugby which kicks off at Noon with a Masters Rugby League match between Huddersfield and Boothtown, when former Fartown players will be on show.

Yorkshire Carnegie kick off at 1.30pm and then, at 3pm, YMCA are in action themselves against Northern in North 1 East.

“It should be a brilliant afternoon of rugby from start to finish and we hope as many people as possible will come along and make the most of it,” said YMCA director of rugby Damon Scholes.

“We know Carnegie will be bringing a big contingent of their own supporters across, but our aim is to introduce a lot of young people to the game and to our complex at Laund Hill and make it a really tremendous day of sport.

“All the matches will be well worth watching and there is plenty a stake for everyone involved – even the Masters will be keenly contested!”

It’s free for Under 16s and, indeed, for adults who attend with Under 16s.

Tickets bought before the day at the club are £10 for adults and £5 concessions, whereas on the day it’s £12 and £6

For the concessions, seniors are 65 and over while students must show a valid student card. Juniors are 16 and under.