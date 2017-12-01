Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA are staging a “feast of rugby” on Saturday, December 9, when they play host to a Yorkshire Carnegie match in the British and Irish Cup.

The Laund Hill club are keen to give supporters plenty of notice, because there are three matches to enjoy.

It kicks off with a Masters Rugby League match, with the Huddersfield RL Players Association take on Boothtown at Noon.

Then, at 1.30, Yorkshire Carnegie tackle the Dragons in their big B&I Cup clash before, at 3pm YMCA host bottom club Northern in the North I East.

“It’s a fantastic day of rugby for all fans to enjoy,” said YM director of rugby Damon Scholes.

“The Masters rugby league games are always entertaining, and especially so against our friends from over in Calderdale.

“Carnegie are sure to bring a very strong team for the Cup clash – and we want as much support for them as possible because this is only the second time we’ve been chosen to host one of their games.

“They have some tremendous talent on their books and, while they are mid-table in the league at the moment, they are definitely keen to do as well as possible in the British Cup.

“That’s the centre-piece of the afternoon but then there’s a fantastic finale, with our league clash against Northern.

“There’s a lot at stake there, too, with our respective positions in the division, so there is something for everyone in what is a real feast of rugby.

“We have around 100 people sitting down for lunch – there are still places available by contacting Tom Sanderson through the club – and the whole day is just a great way to promote our club, our complex up at Laund Hill and, indeed, sport in the whole town of Huddersfield.”

It’s free for Under 16s and, indeed, for adults who attend with Under 16s.

Tickets bought before the day at the club are £10 for adults and £5 concessions, whereas on the day it’s £12 and £6.

“We want to encourage as many youngsters as possible to come along,” added Scholes.

“Especially with rugby league now firmly established in summer, we want to provide as much opportunity as possible for Under 16s to enjoy rugby union and sample what we have to offer at YMCA.”