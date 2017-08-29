Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By now, we're all fairly up to speed with what exactly has made Huddersfield Town so special under David Wagner - the spirit of the players, the unity between those on the field and the fans in the stand, the shared vision of the manager and owner propelling the club forward - they're the positives that have become cornerstones of this current success. That said, however, it's not all about smiles and sprinkles where Wagner is concerned, and nor should it be as a leader - the way Jason Davidson has been cut loose, for instance, is a perfect example of that.

To have such a warm feeling within the group, there has to be an understanding of what's expected. More than just attitude, there's an example set by the manager and the coaching staff that the players follow, in both a positive and negative manner.

Clearly, there is little to no tolerance for dissent, and that's where Jason Davidson made his first mistake. Back when David Wagner first joined the club, Davidson publicly aired his grievances with his new coach's policy to rotate his squad, and made it known in no uncertain terms that he expected more game time. In response, Wagner further distanced the Australian from the core of his side and hasn't looked back since.

There's no hiding from the fact that Jason Davidson was not a first team regular, either, but Wagner has shown a willingness to work with players who don't necessarily seem the obvious choice or fit if their commitment, attitude and work rate marry with his expectations. There are no favourites in the Town team, and those who play do so on merit, rather than reputation. The way Davidson needed to show his worth to Wagner was through his actions, rather than his words, but falling short in both areas is what has sealed his eventual fate.

While in other contexts, talk of meritocracy and the discouragement of individualism may seem somewhat hammy, where this Town side are concerned, they're concepts central to getting the club in to the position in which they currently find themselves.

In a perverse manner, having somebody like Davidson to make an example of isn't actually a bad thing. Any players who may be tempted to publicise a concern - legitimate or otherwise - that would've been better kept in-house will think twice before doing so in the knowledge that their manager will not hesitate in punishing them as he sees fit when required. Wagner is not an aggressive coach when it comes to demanding respect, but neither is he shy of tossing the carrot to one side and fetching the stick when needed, either.

With the amount of power that players have over their destiny in the game at present, and the type of money floating around that can easily make moves happen that may not have occurred otherwise, there are worse things for Huddersfield Town to do than show they won't be taken advantage of. With how well the club are doing at present, it wouldn't shock anyone to see interest in Town players flourish, but by setting out a clear example of how they expect their staff to conduct themselves - and what the consequences are if they don't - there's little else that Wagner et al can do to cover all of their bases.

There is no time to suffer fools gladly in the midst of a Premier League season, especially if you're a newly promoted side fighting tooth and nail for survival. Both the club and Wagner have been decisive and ruthless all summer long in how they've both recruited for and cut from their squad to give them the best possible chance this season, and how they've handled the Davidson departure is just further proof of that.

Too many clubs waste their resources on players who either can't or won't make a meaningful contribution, but that is not a luxury Town can afford. Having sent Davidson out on loan - where he failed to impress - played him in the under-23s to try and attract the attention of other clubs and openly discussed his availability whenever asked in press conferences, the club have taken a resolution in to their own hands, which is the sort of proactive behaviour that should be applauded.

