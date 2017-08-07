Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With every outlet known to man in the process of farming out their Premier League previews, it was only natural that one or two with a less than impeccable working knowledge of Huddersfield Town might show themselves up.

While some have given reasoned, researched and well written views on why they think Town may be prime candidates for relegation, it's plain that some have taken the lazy option - knock out a few platitudes, make a passing comment about experience and tick them off the list in last place.

It's easy to get annoyed about this sort of thing, though, but we really shouldn't - after all, being written off is exactly where David Wagner would want his team to be.

Cast your minds back twelve months and, almost to the day, folk had already decided that Town would be a small club aiming high, eventually chopped back down to size by those with bigger names and infinitely bigger budgets. While that was true for Brighton and Newcastle, the rest remain Championship sides - Huddersfield do not. With no pressure on them to succeed and a league-wide ignorance to their capabilities, again, David Wagner will need to take no further wind to the sails of his playing staff after the national press have taken it in turns to write them off one-by-one.

We are not strangers to the chip on the shoulder in Huddersfield, and Town have embraced that wholeheartedly. They make talk of Terrier Spirit, No Limits and being a 'small dog' in an outwardly humble manner, but don't for a second think they haven't taken note of what is being said about them from the outside in. If there wasn't enough motivation to stay in the top flight already, the ability to prove people wrong who are otherwise seen as experts in their field is bound to sweeten the deal.

The sad unspoken fact is that the majority of those so quick to give Town the undesirable end of the stick will have seen almost nothing of how the team performed last season, know the bare minimum about what David Wagner stands for as a coach and won't for a second have experienced the culture that in now present in not only the club, but the town as a whole.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident - given the number of players from the continent on the books at Town, the unfamiliar names and manager from abroad, the press don't often give them the credit they deserve. Say the club were managed by a Steve Bruce, or Harry Redknapp - coaches who, in reality, aren't even a fraction as impressive or progressive as David Wagner, and on their way out, rather than up - there wouldn't be a chance Town would've been predicted as frequently in the bottom three.

That said, though, what Huddersfield lack in connections to the old boys network and name recognition they more than make up for in tactical prowess, team unity and a collective goal. Don't know about you, but I'd know which camp I'd rather be in.

The more Huddersfield are discounted, patronised and given condescending congratulations for at least taking part, the better it is for the club. They have been underdogs before, and they will happily be underdogs again - after all, we know how that play-off final between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday went, don't we?

You'd have thought people would've been keen on avoiding the mistakes of Ian Holloway, but here we are, regardless. Huddersfield may yet be relegated, but it won't be in the limp, lifeless manner that has been widely suggested, if at all - anybody who's paid even one iota of attention to the club since November 2015 knows that much.

