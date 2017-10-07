Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having gone five games in the Premier League since their last win, there are some questions beginning to be asked of Huddersfield, and whether or not their system is best suited to getting the most out of their squad and the division as a whole. Their tried and tested 4-2-3-1 under David Wagner has yet to truly fail them, but with goals becoming ever harder to come by, some have been calling for a more robust presence up top, with the support for playing both Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre up top together gathering more pace by the game.

In truth, there are several different systems that Town have the players to shape up with in a convincing fashion, but having bought and planned their entire squad around getting the most out of the 4-2-3-1, it's largely a work of fantasy to suggest any different. Give then, that this is all happening in an alternate universe where Huddersfield might change shape, there aren't any injuries to worry about when picking the team. Regardless, though, if not for reality then for posterity, here are some alternative ways that Huddersfield could look to organise themselves in upcoming matches, without compromising themselves defensively and giving themselves a different mode of attacking up front.

3-4-3

This is the fashionable system right now. Having been popularised by Antonio Conte, who brought it with him from Juventus to Chelsea, it's now the go-to for Tottenham as well, with both Manchester City and Arsenal having dabbled as well. When played properly, it's a shape that allows the side to constantly have extra bodies in every area of the field, but is reliant on having good creative players, a reliable scorer and incredible fit full-backs. None of that would be a problem for Huddersfield.

A chance to bring Michael Hefele back in to the side to anchor the defence, allowing Schindler and Zanka to play in wider area, utilising their additional pace and comfort on the ball, that's not a back three likely to be beaten with any ease. Jonathan Hogg can shield just in front of them, allowing Aaron Mooy some additional freedom to work in an attacking capacity, having less defensive burden on him.

On the wings, captain Tommy Smith would retain his place, while Scott Malone's natural pace would see him introduced down the left, giving town the width and versatility needed on either side to make the system work. Playing either side of Mounie, who would lead the line, Tom Ince and Elias Kachunga would have the ability to contribute with goals and drift out wide when needed, retaining that fluidity of position Town can currently boast in their existing system.

Not a million miles away from how they currently play, the main advantage of switching to 3-4-3 is that the attacking playing would have far less defensive responsibility that they do at present, allowing them to play higher, break faster and outnumber opposition defences with much greater regularity than they can at present. You can still play the Wagner way lined up like this - at Tottenham showed - and there's the depth in the squad to rotate when needed, too, so they wouldn't be overcommitting themselves, either.

3-5-2

The only logical way to get both Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre in the same side, it's also the least like system that Wagner would adopt. Similar in the way the defence works at the back, there's an even larger burden on the full-backs here to provide attacking width, as they're the only wide players in the side. Malone would still be the choice over Lowe in a system that requires that much attacking prowess, while Smith would likely keep Florent Hadergjonaj at bay on the other side. Schindler, Hefele and Zanka would keep up their imaginary triumvirate going at the back.

In the middle, Hogg would retain his role as the sole defensive midfielder, with Philip Billing and Aaron Mooy playing ahead of him. There would be intense pressure on the Mooy-Billing partnership to be the main creative hub for the side, using their full-backs when advanced, and bringing their two forwards in to play, who would require service to perform. Depoitre would be the deeper of the two up top, with Steve Mounie playing off the shoulder, using his additional pace to get in behind when Town are flooding forward.

While the thinking behind the Depoitre-Mounie attack is sound on paper, for this formation to be worth the upheaval, they would have to be scoring so many goals it would make the defensive strain worth it. With so much emphasis on attack down the wings, Town are likely to be exposed in those wide positions at the back when their flankers are caught out of position, and that is likely to stretch Hogg, Zanka and Schindler in a manner that would be far from desirable.

Clearly a system with a high upside - possibility of scoring lots of goals - there's also every chance that the side doesn't gel in such a particular shape. We saw Chris Powell use a variation of this during his period at the club, and his 5-3-2 was regularly stale and unadventurous, which can happen to the best of managers - there's a reason why clubs like Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham have gone for a variation on the theme rather than the unfiltered version, after all.

4-3-3

The smallest change of the three, it's also the most likely to be adopted, as it's one we've seen in periods during matches in the past. The back four can go unchanged, with Lowe more suited to playing in a four than Malone, who's more of a liability when there's less emphasis on attack. Schindler and Zanka would continue their partnership, while Smith can stick on the right with the armband, as ever. In front on them, now in a one man band rather than a two, Jonathan Hogg would provide the majority of the defensive cover, with Mooy moving slightly higher up the field.

Without a recognised number ten in the side, it's down to Mooy and Billing to create, but with Hogg behind them covering, they can venture forward with more confidence than they've been able to in the past. Ince and Kachunga would play wide either side of Mounie, but they too can drift inside and play more narrowly when desired, either sliding next to or even going beyond the lone striker, giving the opposition defence several angles of attack to worry about.

The trick to getting more goals out of this system is allowing the best creative players in the squad - Mooy and Billing - to concentrate on just that: being creative. By dropping them deeper in to the first band of midfield in a 4-2-3-1, there's often times where they spend more time defending than they do getting their foot on the ball in a positive manner, and that's when Town are at their most disjointed. Mooy is definitely better deeper than he is at number ten, but this change in shape may perhaps provide the happiest medium, giving him more slack on his leash than there has been previously.

Given that Town were by far the better team against both Leicester and Southampton, their recent record isn't really too much of a need to panic. Still getting points on the board, they won't be facing sides as good as Tottenham every week. It will likely take something drastic to happen before Wagner even entertains moving away from the 4-2-3-1, but it's good knowing that Town have options should they choose to use them. They still have enough in their current system to not only survive, but do so convincingly, but in years to come, it may be an idea to build on their philosophy and introduce some freshness in to their approach by changing shape - but that is a bridge only to be crossed once we come to it.

