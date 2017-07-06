Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the business Huddersfield have done so far this transfer window, it's clear that the club aren't deviating too far from the template that saw them promoted, but simply upgrading the constituent parts within their existing framework.

Although things have been somewhat quiet on the sales front, it's clear that those in charge of such decisions have identified the areas in which they wish to improve, found the appropriate talent to recruit and pressed ahead without hesitation. Already behind schedule having gone through the play-off process, credit is due for just how efficiently they've gone about being in the best shape possible ahead of pre-season.

On the field, we know what to expect from Wagner by now: his team will sit in the same 4-2-3-1 they always have done, and look to create opportunities off the back of tireless pressing, opening up sides when they're at their most vulnerable with a potent blend of speed and precision.

This summer echoes an awful lot of how the 2016/17 preparation did, with a sense of the club heading in to the unknown on a tidal wave of goodwill from its supporters, all the while being dismissed by those outside of the town. In much the same way few expected Huddersfield to attack the Championship in the manner they did, even fewer have backed them to survive in the Premier League - which, you'd imagine, is exactly how the club like it.

Since the signings of Depoitre and Mooy, the club have added a further six players to their ranks, which is far from bad going. Having now broken their transfer record four times in just about as many days, the squad that will see them through the majority of the Premier League season is taking real shape.

Danny Williams offers dynamic cover and competition for Jonathan Hogg, as does Scott Malone for Chris Lowe, while now record signing Steve Mounie will be the first choice to lead the line. Jonas Lossl adds experience to the goalkeeping department that was desperately lacking, while Kasey Palmer looks set to start next season as he did last - in the hole behind the striker, offering variety and unpredictability in attack.

The most intriguing deal, however - and definitely the one that has been most widely discussed - is the capture of Tom Ince from Derby County, who was largely believed to have been their best player. While his attacking attributes are what most have concentrated on, it's his ability to fulfil several roles and provide variety that will be the key to his success under Wagner, and what makes the move one of the most exciting.

Likely to start wide on the left in place of Rajiv Van La Parra to begin with, he's likely to tuck further inside in attack to allow his full-back room to overlap, making best use of his speed and stronger right boot when cutting in. Able to mirror the manner in which Kachunga arrives late in to the box to create additional bodies to aim at, that's where his nose for goal will come most in use.

What's most underrated about Ince, however, is his vision with the ball at his feet and the quality of his final product. The benefit of having three players as adaptable as Kachunga, Palmer and Ince playing in the same area of the field is their ability to fluidly swap positions without warning.

When playing centrally off the back of Mounie, there will be chances for Ince to use his forward as a running block to play one-twos off, or a distraction and dummy runner when looking to slip in behind himself. Far from a happy accident, it's same type of role Izzy Brown often played for the side, and his ability to evade defenders within that system was a key to both his and the team's success in the second half of last season.

However, this is the point at which most people discussing Ince have said something along the lines of: "But he's a lazy player and doesn't defend enough. That won't work in a Wagner team" - and they'd be right if the underlying point were accurate...but it isn't. When comparing Ince's defensive contributions to Derby last season against those who played in comparable roles for Town (Kachunga, Van La Parra and Palmer) there's little to no difference in how he applied himself.

Winning more tackles per game than both Kachunga and Palmer, it was only Van La Parra who won the ball more than he managed last term. He intercepted as many passes per game as Kasey Palmer, and significantly more than either Kachunga or Van La Parra managed - and it's a similar story where blocks and clearances are concerned, too.

It's somewhat amusing, given how well these pieces seem to fit together in theory, that an article in The Guardian - which is otherwise reliable and excellent - would think to call what Huddersfield have been doing this summer a 'trolley dash'. While it may appear that way from the outside looking in, in truth, these are planned and targeted deals addressing priority areas of a squad that was essentially one of the cheapest assembled in the Championship last season.

The ten players that've arrived so far are of an average age of 25.5, so it's clear that the club aren't just buying for the sake of it with no mind to the future. Had the club failed to move in the market, inevitable accusations of lack of ambition and acceptance of relegation would appear instead, so it's hard to deduce exactly how Dean Hoyle and his men can be anything but praised for their efforts thus far.

Should this plan come off, Huddersfield may be in line to catch one or two sides cold next season, with few anticipating the Terriers to attack the league in the fashion they appear to be planning to. They're building a young, exciting, hard working side full of pace, and they've the perfect manager in place to get the very best out of them - and it's about time they got some acknowledgement for doing so.

