In by far Town's biggest test since promotion, Saturday afternoon will see Tottenham Hotspur visit the John Smith's, with a full squad of international class players in tow. Having made a fairly average start to the season by their increasingly improving standards, it's a match both their fans and players will be aiming to win, and questions will be asked if the result is anything otherwise. Their problems at Wembley have been much publicised so away games have actually become somewhat of a relief, and that is born out in their results so far in the league this season.

Spurs, much like Huddersfield, aren't a side who put a ceiling on want they want to achieve per-season, but there is a definite feeling around the club that maintaining their form from the past two campaigns and remaining a Champions League side for a third successive year will be enough to write the season off as a success. To do that, getting six points from the newly promoted sides is as close to a prerequisite as they come, and Tottenham did just that against Burnley, Middlesbrough and Hull last season, and Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford the year before, too.

Tonight, however, introduces an interesting wrinkle - playing away in Cyprus against APOEL Nicosia, they have two long haul flights, a must win European fixture and decreased preparation time to juggle before the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, so there's definitely an advantage to be had on the training field for Huddersfield this week. Having impressed in their first Champions League fixture, dispatching a much fancied Borussia Dortmund side 3-1, they followed that up by drawing 0-0 with a fairly uninspiring Swansea side at home, in what was a complete and utter vacuum of quality or entertainment.

Looking back at their record post European fixtures makes interesting reading from a Huddersfield perspective, however, and given the high energy nature with which Town play under Wagner, it's something that may be seen favourably by those hoping for a home win. Back in 2014-15, for example, their first season under Mauricio Pochettino, they had eight games in the Europa League, and followed those up domestically with only three wins, drawing once, and losing four times. Including home losses against West Brom and Newcastle - this at White Hart Lane, too - there was clearly a negative correlation present when the side faced two matches in the same week.

The following season, that record was improved on slightly, despite the side going even deeper in to the Europa League than they had done the season prior. Facing ten games in Europe, those were followed by five wins, three draws and two losses, with Newcastle again getting the better of Spurs at White Hart Lane and Crystal Palace joining in on the act, dumping them out of the FA Cup in a clear upset. One of their draws came away to Swansea, as well, only managing to scrape by 2-2 in a match they twice fell behind in thanks to a pair of pinpoint Christian Eriksen free-kicks.

Last season, their first back at Champions League level since 2010/11, they played six matches in the group stages before being knocked out of the Europa League by Gent, contesting eight ties in total. In the domestic games following, they won four times, drawing and losing twice each, although on this occasion their losses did come away at Chelsea and Manchester United by narrow margins, so that's hardly the end of the world. One of the drawn matches was away to Bournemouth, however, and given the regularity with which they've beaten Eddie Howe's side with some comfort since their promotion, it's fair to assume the away match against Bayer Leverkusen four days beforehand was a contributing factor.

Statistically speaking, in the 27 matches Tottenham have played under Mauricio Pochettino directly following a European tie, they've won 12 times, drawn seven and lost eight. In percentage form, that's 44% wins, 26% draws and 30% losses. When directly compared with their domestic form in exactly the same period - 135 matches in the league and cup, not counting this season - they've won 56 times, drawn 23 and lost 21. Again, in percentage form, that's 56% wins, 23% draws and 21% losses.

So, here's the rub: from what we know, we can deduce that in matches directly succeeding their European commitments, Tottenham are 12% less likely to win, 10% more likely to lose, and similarly primed to draw than they are at any other time during the season. It's not an exact science, obviously, but it doesn't make the prettiest of reading for the north London club, regardless.

This isn't to say, of course, that anyone should suddenly be painting Huddersfield as favourites this weekend, but there is certainly a precedent there for Tottenham to not quite be themselves in this particular context. We know that Town are better off against sides that come to play football, which Spurs undoubtedly will, and we've seen them raise their game when written off countless times under David Wagner, so fans can be forgiven for any positivity they're feeling ahead of Saturday afternoon. At the same time, though, it is worth remembering just how good their record against newly promoted sides is, and how dangerous figures like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Hueng-Min Son can be when the mood strikes.

These are the types of fixture that Huddersfield are in the Premier League to contest, so there should be no sense of dread, regardless. That said, however, a result is a result, and if there's anything that Town can take in their favour against sides of this quality, there is no shame whatsoever in highlighting and embracing them. Tottenham aren't a side that have too many off days anymore, but when they do, they have tended to come in this sort of scenario. Going in to Saturday, you're welcome to make of that what you will.

