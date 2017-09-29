Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Given their relative transfer fees and the disparity in fanfare surrounding their arrivals, it was taken as a given in pre-season that Steve Mounie would be Huddersfield's first choice lone forward, while Laurent Depoitre would be used in reserve, or late in games that called for a less nuanced approach to attack.

Since then, however, the Belgian forward has done excellently to subvert expectation, playing a far more balanced brand of football than many anticipated, showing a range of skill and athleticism that wasn't part of the original advertisement. His goal against Leicester - itself a perfect example how he's the antithesis of what had been assumed - was the moment many begun to take notice of his ability to not only play in the place of Mounie, but challenge him.

Purely based on his build, the received wisdom was that Depoitre was going to be a battering ram for Town, but that has been far from the case. While it's true that he has a certain presence on the field and isn't likely to be out-muscled with any regularity, to reduce his ability to just that would be to do him a gross injustice. Deserving of all the praise he gets for how quickly his performances have managed to realign the narrative surrounding him, his work rate and unselfish attitude has won him increased support, with fans recognising that they have more than one striker of quality on the books.

Where the players differ most is in how they engage with the players around them. Mounie, an energiser bunny of a footballer, is constantly flitting around the field, making himself available short and in the air, making later runs in to the box and playing off the shoulder of the last man, hoping to use his youth and explosive pace to cause defenders trouble. Depoitre, in turn, sucks in defenders tight feigning inelegance, before using a combination of his upper body strength and deceptive turn of pace to either play in somebody moving beyond him, or spin in to space himself.

Both players were bought with the knowledge that Nahki Wells hadn't been suited to leading the line in a Wagner team, and would likely be leaving the club as a result. Far from a slight on the former Town man, he worked his hardest to be as close to the tool needed for the job as possible, but it was never the most comfortable fit. That's underlined even further when, comparing their statistics from last season and this, Wells was forced to shoot far more from distance than either Mounie or Depoitre have been doing, and was less accurate in doing so as a direct result.

Comparing the numbers Mounie and Depoitre are returning in the Premier League tells us an interesting tale, too. While it's clear that Mounie contributes more across the whole field - he tackles, shoots, wins headers, blocks and clears more per game than Depoitre has - he's not as economic or efficient. Depoitre may do less, but what he does do comes off more regularly: his shooting accuracy and take-on percentages in the Premier League are currently at 100% and he provides his teammates more key passes, too. He is also intercepting significant more than Mounie too, which shows that while he may not be getting stuck in as much, he's still mucking in and breaking up play in his own way.

It will remain the case that Mounie is first choice for Huddersfield, but it's no bad thing that the gap between the two players is far from as dramatic as it had been once thought. They remain variations on a theme, meaning that, should the time come, they are able to play together in the same side without stepping on one another's toes.

It's yet another sign that Town's summer recruitment is given the praise it deserves, as the squad has no doubt been made better with the addition of both players. In the matches that Mounie has been missing, Huddersfield haven't looked any worse going forward, which is a positive. The way the team are playing, it is a matter of when rather than if where goals are concerned, especially with two more than capable strikers ready and waiting when called upon.

