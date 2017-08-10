Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the past, press conferences at Huddersfield Town were more of an intimate affair than they've become these days.

The coverage of the club has increased as has their success, naturally, and that brings with it a fresh set of hurdles - far more questions about individuals and opposition, rather than just trying to keep up with the club.

A handful of local journalists with notepads and shorthand going at 100 words-per-minute have been pushed to the periphery, with a row of HD cameras the size of small cars taking their place, beaming the events from PPG Canalside worldwide.

This isn't a surprise, of course.

The media circus made themselves familiar with Huddersfield towards the end of last season, the only difference being that what was then a one-off occurrence has quickly become a weekly one.

With work ongoing at the training complex on the refurbished players' lounge, members of the first team and youth team were forced to bring their lunches out of the canteen and spill into the suite the press were stationed in - immediately before David Wagner's pre-Crystal Palace press conference.

Christopher Schindler, a plate of what appeared to be rice and salmon in hand, happily said hello as he passed on his way to one of precious few free stools and tables, which isn't a sight that's likely to be repeated at any other side in the division.

Similarly, owner Dean Hoyle was flitting around the place, busy as ever, but took time out to give our sports editor Mel Booth a giant slap on the back and broad grin as a he passed, clearly delighted with the deserved attention his club are finally getting from further afield.

With complimentary articles and features springing up in both The Guardian and New York Times, it's somewhat bizarre to see how far Town have come in such little time and in such a tangible manner - a truly local story for the majority of last season, the club are now an international selling point, all thanks to the bloke who is still eating his lunch next to members of the public who've just popped down on a whim.

A truly unique and warm environment, it was amusing to overhear how shocked the members of national press were to learn of the bowls and snooker clubs present on site, and the open-door policy held by the club.

Something we're told Dean Hoyle is keen to keep a hold of as much as possible. He's said in the past that not locking themselves away from the town keeps the club and its staff honest, which is a refreshing outlook that few in his position would likely share - you've never heard of Paul Pogba eating his pasta at Carrington on the table next to two labourers who fancied a Naanwich, but here we are.

While some may use that sort of thing as a stick to beat the club with, in truth, it's that atmosphere and down-to-earth environment that has helped fuel this Terrier identity the club have been so proud of.

Even with the success of last season, there are no celebrities once they've that badge on their chest, and it appears the club are keen to keep things that way for as long as possible.

It's one thing to be able to boast about how well the club conduct themselves on the field, but for that to be reflected in how they behave off it is rarer than you'd expect, and something we should be just as happy to see.