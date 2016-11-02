Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is something about riding under the lights at the Losail International Circuit that brings out the best in Fenay Bridge racer Kyle Smith.

For the second year running the 25-year-old took the chequered flag in the final World Supersport race of the season at Qatar.

Riding the CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR, Smith won in thrilling fashion by just six thousandths of a second from current World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu.

Smith charged to the front in the early laps of the race and held off challenges from Jules Cluzel and Sofuoglu to emerge triumphant in a last lap sprint to the chequered flag.

“That was a close one especially as Kenan is not the one you want to be battling with on the last lap,” said Smith.

“This track really suits me and I felt like I had the pace all weekend, so I put my head down and just tried to do fast lap after fast lap.

“I pulled a bit of a gap mid-race, but obviously Kenan caught me up and we had a good fun battle to the chequered flag and I managed to beat him – so I’m super happy with that.”

The victory ensured that Alicante-based Smith ended the season in fifth place overall with 125 points.

The success in Qatar will give Smith high hopes of staging a challenge in next season’s championship if he can iron out a few of the issues that dogged him over an inconsistent 2016 campaign.

But he was delighted with the success and eager to thank the support he gets from his hometown and Smith added: “I would like to thank CV Graphics of Fenay Bridge for their support over the years, plus my other backers Bikekini bike covers and Ice Valley Shepley spring water – it has been amazing to have the support from Huddersfield.”