Find out AFC Emley's next FA Vase opponents

Darren Hepworth's side are through to round two after beating Chadderton

AFC Emley's Ashley Flynn is denied by Chadderton keeper Michael Smith

AFC Emley face a tough tie against Cleethorpes Town in the Buildbase FA Vase next month.

The Huddersfield side are through to the second round for only the fourth time since their formation in 2005.

They have home advantage on Saturday, November 12 - but Cleethorpes are the current unbeaten Toolstation Northern Counties East League leaders.

Darren Hepworth’s Emley are 10th in the NCEL First Division.

They were 3-1 home winners over Chadderton at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground in the first round on Saturday.

Matthew Jackson, Tom Brennan and Ashley Flynn were on target against the North West Counties League First Division side.

The win was a boost for Emley ahead of Wednesday’s home league clash with Ollerton Town.

Hepworth’s side have taken just one point from their last two matches and are seven points behind leaders Penistone Church having played a game more.

Ollerton, who have moved up from the Central Midlands League, are 18th.

But they chalked up an impressive 4-0 home win over Selby Town on Saturday.

Emley had to be patient against Chadderton.

But Jackson produced a cute 49th-minute finish to break the deadlock.

Brennan doubled the led with a pinpoint header four minutes later.

Flynn fired wide before Chadderton pulled one back through Gareth Hill’s 70th-minute chip.

Huddersfield footballers looking forward to FA Cup first round

But Flynn sealed the win in the last minute as Emley broke away after Chadderton keeper Michael Smith came up fo a corner.

It was Flynn’s 17th goal of the season.

