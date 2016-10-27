Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One thousand extra Huddersfield Town fans should be cheering on the team next week.

HTAFC chiefs are selling tickets for just £5 for the home game against Birmingham City.

The tickets are on sale now for the lower tier of the Fantastic Media Stand for the fixture on Saturday, November 5.

The offer applies to all ages and they will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Once the tickets are gone then normal prices will resume at £15 for adults in the same stand.

Huddersfield Town begin build-up to Fulham trip

Huddersfield Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “We urge people to take advantage of this offer quickly as we expect there to be a high demand for these tickets.

“We want to see another high attendance at the Birmingham City match and would love to see more people down at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“This is where you can help, if you know someone who likes football then bring them down and let’s create the best atmosphere of the season so far!”

In the Revell Ward Stand, Upper and Lower Tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media Stand Upper Tier normal Category B prices apply with an adult ticket costing £20.