Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy believes the team must concentrate on each match and should not be distracted by the rivals' situations in the Premier League.

Town dropped to 13th in the top flight after losing 4-1 to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Hammers overtaking the Terriers in the table.

On the defeat to the London club, Mooy said: "We made far too many mistakes and you can't do that against a team of their quality, their goals came to them far too easy.

"We were really positive going into half-time, and we were looking good and possibly could have gone on to win it. However to concede so early was very hard to take because you immediately go from a high to a low.

"After they scored the next two they just sat in and made it very hard for us to get through them. They then used their pace on the counter attack to hurt us even more.

"We need to cut out those mistakes because you will never win a game in the Premier League if you keep giving the opposition easy goals like we have today. We just have to learn from it, keep moving forward and keep a positive mind and think we can do better.

"Joe Lolley did really well to get the goal that he did, he showed great character because mentally to come back from what had happened previously is credit to him.

"We came out for the second half and to concede a goal within 10 seconds of the half starting is very disappointing and not good enough really."

Mooy is not worried about other teams catching Town in the league table however, and says that the players can only focus on their own performances out on the turf.

Mooy continued: "You can't control what other people are doing, you can only control what you are doing on the pitch. At the end of the day we must perform better to stay in the Premier League."

Finally, the 27-year-old central midfielder was pleased to see Alex Pritchard brought to the club from Championship side Norwich City for a reported £8m fee.

Mooy thinks that Pritchard can add a lot to the team in attacking positions and he is looking forward to playing with him.

Mooy said: "He is a proper number 10, a creative player and I'm sure he will bring a lot of quality to our attacking options in games going forward, it is good to have him at the club."