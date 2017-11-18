Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the south coast this weekend to take on AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League clash.

The wait for domestic football is finally over after the international break, with Town fans at last able to watch their team in the top flight after a two-week hiatus.

Town sit 10th in the Premier League currently, but could rise to 8th with a win over the Cherries later today.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town – Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday, November 18 (3pm) at the Vitality Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, before Match of the Day airs on BBC One at 10:20pm.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm.

Weather forecast?

It's set to be a murky day on the south coast, but the MetOffice are predicting no rain until 10pm.

Be sure to bring a coat however, as the temperature is set to peak at 10°C.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner knows what to expect from Bournemouth this weekend, suggesting the Cherries do not stray from their own identity.

The Terriers have been similar under the German head coach and he assured the media in his press conference that Town would also stick to their style of play.

He said: "Apart from changing their formation against the bigger teams with a back three, they don't really change their style.

"They are a footballing team who like to play football, but we will be prepared and know what we have to do. It doesn't make sense to play deeper or press them too high, but we will find the right solution before Saturday.

"One thing that won't change is how we will play – showing the same attitude and energy and, if we are on our best, then we may be in a position to cause Bournemouth some problems and get some points on the board away from home."

Eddie Howe on the other hand is desperate for a win to ensure his side will not slip back into the relegation zone this week.

In his pre-match press conference, the Cherries' boss was very open about his side's failure to turn performances into points and admitted he woulf be targeting the home tie against Town to chalk up a win at the Vitality Stadium.

He said: "We need to win at home, we need to get our basics right. I think we've been unfortunate as you can look at a couple of league games at home where we could've got more.

"But that's history now and we've got to focus on this game and make sure we turn our home form around. I think we're difficult to play at home but that's got to reflect in our results."

Any team news?

Huddersfield will be without Kasey Palmer for the clash as the youngster edges ever closer to a return from a hamstring injury.

Aaron Mooy faces a late fitness test for the Terriers, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Philip Billing and Michael Hefele remain sidelined due to injury.

Christopher Schindler is also unavailable for Town as he sits out a one-match suspension for the red card he received against West Brom last time out.

For Bournemouth, Howe will be without Junior Stanislas due to a groin injury, while Josh King is doubtful for the visit of the Terriers.

Former Town loanee Benik Afobe could feature on the bench for Bournemouth.

Tell me about AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries - called so because of Dean Court being built on the site surrounded by cherry orchards - have struggled so far this season.

Bournemouth are enjoying a third season in the top flight of English football, but are flirting with the relegation zone after 11 matches.

They climbed out of the drop zone last week with a win over Newcastle, but remain just a point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United.

Howe's men have however won two of their last three league matches and look to have turned a corner over the last few weeks.

Also, the Cherries have already faced tough fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Head-to-head record

HTAFC (18 wins), AFCB (13 wins), draws (18)

Town edge Bournemouth in the head-to-head ranks, having first taken on the Cherries at Leeds Road in 1973.

It took the Terriers 10 attempts to beat the south coast club, but enjoyed a 15-match unbeaten streak against them from 1994 to 2011 - culminating in a play-off semi-final penalty shootout victory over the Cherries.

Recently Bournemouth have had the beating of Town, with the Terriers claiming just one win in their last four meetings - a 5-1 victory in the Championship in 2013.

There has historically been goals in this clash too, with the last goalless draw between the sides coming in 1992 - 29 fixtures ago.

Any match odds?

SkyBet have Bournemouth as favourites for the weekend clash, with the Cherries fancied at 5/6 to take all three points.

Town are priced at 18/5, while the draw is on offer at 12/5.