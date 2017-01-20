Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed striker Collin Quaner from FC Union Berlin on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 6'3" centre-forward has scored eight goals in 16 matches for the Bundesliga II side this season and will take up the number 23 shirt - last worn by Town icon Andy Booth.

On Quaner's signing, Town head coach David Wagner said: "We are delighted Collin has agreed to join us.

"The opportunity to bring a player like him into your squad in the January window is rare – the top scorer for a team pushing for promotion – but Collin made it very clear that he wanted to come to Huddersfield Town.

"We wanted to use this transfer window, if possible, to find a number nine with different qualities to the players we already have in the squad and Collin is ideal for this.

"He is a very aggressive striker with power, strength, and a direct style of play, but importantly he has an unbelievable working attitude that will fit the ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly.

"He is also improving, as can be seen in his performances for Union Berlin this season. We still think he has lots of space to get better, which is exciting for everyone.

"Given how well this squad has performed so far this season, it was also very important that we do not disrupt the group. Everything we know about Collin’s character tells us he will fit into the squad.

"We will work hard with Collin on the training pitch so he can quickly contribute to our team."

