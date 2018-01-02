Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's first signing of the January transfer window Terence Kongolo is confident he is ready to make the step to Premier League football.

Town completed the loan deal for the Netherlands international centre back earlier today and the youngster can't wait to get started with the Terriers.

In his first interview with HTTV, Kongolo said: “I am very happy [to join Town] because it’s a good step for me and I get to play in the Premier League. I’m happy to make this step.

“I spoke before I came to the head coach and he gave me a lot of confidence.

"I think the Premier League is a big step for me and I want to show my quality.

“I have seen that Huddersfield have been doing well, so I’m happy for them and I think we can continue to do some good work."

He added: "I have seen some games and they can play football and they can play hard.

"I think this is a good step for me and the players and coaches are good so I think I've made a good choice."

The defender has already had some experience against English opposition, with Kongolo playing in Feyenoord's 1-0 victory over eventual champions Manchester United in last season's Europa League group stages.

And the youngster is ready to test himself against more Premier League opposition this year, stating that he is ready to play in the biggest association football league in the world.

"It was hard when we played Manchester United, but we won that game," he said.

"But it's another level.

"You have to give everything in the Premier League but you can show how good you are and you're quality.

"I am ready for this competition."

Kongolo is also ready to play in front of the Terriers' impressive support, which he was made aware of before signing for Town this afternoon.

“I've heard about the home games and that the fans make a lot of the noise," he said.

"For me I like football with passion and the fans always give you more power to play in the games.”